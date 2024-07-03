Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹536.9
Prev. Close₹536.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,077.78
Day's High₹536.9
Day's Low₹512.2
52 Week's High₹628.3
52 Week's Low₹336.1
Book Value₹55.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,706.01
P/E55.44
EPS9.69
Divi. Yield1.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
499.15
499.15
499.15
499.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,941.1
1,880.76
1,425.21
1,028.68
Net Worth
2,440.25
2,379.91
1,924.36
1,527.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,063.57
2,642.65
2,423.36
2,206.35
yoy growth (%)
15.92
9.04
9.83
15.47
Raw materials
-1,907.34
-1,654.51
-1,606.81
-1,455.1
As % of sales
62.25
62.6
66.3
65.95
Employee costs
-201.14
-193.1
-178.11
-160.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
585.82
453.12
298.17
257.99
Depreciation
-44.79
-46.55
-40.92
-27.79
Tax paid
-152.08
-107.82
-61.65
-90.99
Working capital
217.87
113.92
55.88
96.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.92
9.04
9.83
15.47
Op profit growth
23.56
45.68
27.61
20.68
EBIT growth
29.06
51.03
16.06
17.04
Net profit growth
25.61
67.92
23.12
15.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,843.95
3,510.97
3,064.6
2,644.91
2,424.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,843.95
3,510.97
3,064.6
2,644.91
2,424.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
95.67
44.85
26.79
18.57
10.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mukul G Asher
Managing Director
Chetan Shah
Non Executive Director
Ninad D Gupta
Independent Director
Preeti Mehta
Executive Director
Sushil Marfatia
Non Executive Director
Masanori Uzawa
Whole Time Director -Commercia
SURESH RAMACHANDRAN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Tadashi Katayama
Independent Director
N Sivaraman
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
Summary
Sumitomo Chemical India Limited (SCIL) was incorporated originally on 15 February 2000 and converted from Private Limited to Public Limited w.e.f. 24th November 2018. SCIL is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Japan (SCCL). The Company is engaged in manufacturing of household insecticides, agricultural pesticides, public health insecticides and animal nutrition products. On 01 August 2018, the Board approved a Scheme of Amalgamation of Excel Crop Care Limited, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Japan, the Companys Holding Company, with the Company. The Appointed Date for the Scheme is 01 April 2018, which was approved by Shareholders at the Meeting held on 30 March 2019 pursuant to Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (Honble NCLT).In terms of the Scheme, 2,199,448 equity shares of Excel Crop Care Limited held by the Company representing its 19.98% share capital were cancelled. On 7th October, 2019, the remaining shareholders of Excel Crop Care Limited holding shares as on 31st August, 2019 (Record Date) were allotted shares of the Company in the following ratio: 51 equity shares of the Company of Rs 10 each fully paid up for every 2 equity shares of Excel Crop Care Limited of Rs 5 each fully paid up. Accordingly, the Company issued and allotted its 224,557,641 shares of Rs 10 each as fully paid up to the other shareholders of Excel Crop Care Limited.As a result of implementation of the Scheme of Amalgamation, Excel Crop
Read More
The Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹515 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd is ₹25706.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd is 55.44 and 9.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd is ₹336.1 and ₹628.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.75%, 3 Years at 11.34%, 1 Year at 32.35%, 6 Month at 8.79%, 3 Month at -2.11% and 1 Month at -1.27%.
