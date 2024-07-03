iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd Share Price

515
(-4.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open536.9
  • Day's High536.9
  • 52 Wk High628.3
  • Prev. Close536.95
  • Day's Low512.2
  • 52 Wk Low 336.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,077.78
  • P/E55.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.28
  • EPS9.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,706.01
  • Div. Yield1.1
No Records Found

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

536.9

Prev. Close

536.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1,077.78

Day's High

536.9

Day's Low

512.2

52 Week's High

628.3

52 Week's Low

336.1

Book Value

55.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,706.01

P/E

55.44

EPS

9.69

Divi. Yield

1.1

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.9

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 10.46%

Institutions: 10.46%

Non-Institutions: 14.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

499.15

499.15

499.15

499.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,941.1

1,880.76

1,425.21

1,028.68

Net Worth

2,440.25

2,379.91

1,924.36

1,527.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,063.57

2,642.65

2,423.36

2,206.35

yoy growth (%)

15.92

9.04

9.83

15.47

Raw materials

-1,907.34

-1,654.51

-1,606.81

-1,455.1

As % of sales

62.25

62.6

66.3

65.95

Employee costs

-201.14

-193.1

-178.11

-160.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

585.82

453.12

298.17

257.99

Depreciation

-44.79

-46.55

-40.92

-27.79

Tax paid

-152.08

-107.82

-61.65

-90.99

Working capital

217.87

113.92

55.88

96.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.92

9.04

9.83

15.47

Op profit growth

23.56

45.68

27.61

20.68

EBIT growth

29.06

51.03

16.06

17.04

Net profit growth

25.61

67.92

23.12

15.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,843.95

3,510.97

3,064.6

2,644.91

2,424.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,843.95

3,510.97

3,064.6

2,644.91

2,424.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

95.67

44.85

26.79

18.57

10.71

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mukul G Asher

Managing Director

Chetan Shah

Non Executive Director

Ninad D Gupta

Independent Director

Preeti Mehta

Executive Director

Sushil Marfatia

Non Executive Director

Masanori Uzawa

Whole Time Director -Commercia

SURESH RAMACHANDRAN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepika Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Tadashi Katayama

Independent Director

N Sivaraman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

Summary

Sumitomo Chemical India Limited (SCIL) was incorporated originally on 15 February 2000 and converted from Private Limited to Public Limited w.e.f. 24th November 2018. SCIL is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Japan (SCCL). The Company is engaged in manufacturing of household insecticides, agricultural pesticides, public health insecticides and animal nutrition products. On 01 August 2018, the Board approved a Scheme of Amalgamation of Excel Crop Care Limited, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Japan, the Companys Holding Company, with the Company. The Appointed Date for the Scheme is 01 April 2018, which was approved by Shareholders at the Meeting held on 30 March 2019 pursuant to Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (Honble NCLT).In terms of the Scheme, 2,199,448 equity shares of Excel Crop Care Limited held by the Company representing its 19.98% share capital were cancelled. On 7th October, 2019, the remaining shareholders of Excel Crop Care Limited holding shares as on 31st August, 2019 (Record Date) were allotted shares of the Company in the following ratio: 51 equity shares of the Company of Rs 10 each fully paid up for every 2 equity shares of Excel Crop Care Limited of Rs 5 each fully paid up. Accordingly, the Company issued and allotted its 224,557,641 shares of Rs 10 each as fully paid up to the other shareholders of Excel Crop Care Limited.As a result of implementation of the Scheme of Amalgamation, Excel Crop
Company FAQs

What is the Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd share price today?

The Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹515 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd is ₹25706.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd is 55.44 and 9.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd is ₹336.1 and ₹628.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd?

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.75%, 3 Years at 11.34%, 1 Year at 32.35%, 6 Month at 8.79%, 3 Month at -2.11% and 1 Month at -1.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 10.46 %
Public - 14.54 %

