Summary

Sumitomo Chemical India Limited (SCIL) was incorporated originally on 15 February 2000 and converted from Private Limited to Public Limited w.e.f. 24th November 2018. SCIL is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Japan (SCCL). The Company is engaged in manufacturing of household insecticides, agricultural pesticides, public health insecticides and animal nutrition products. On 01 August 2018, the Board approved a Scheme of Amalgamation of Excel Crop Care Limited, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Japan, the Companys Holding Company, with the Company. The Appointed Date for the Scheme is 01 April 2018, which was approved by Shareholders at the Meeting held on 30 March 2019 pursuant to Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (Honble NCLT).In terms of the Scheme, 2,199,448 equity shares of Excel Crop Care Limited held by the Company representing its 19.98% share capital were cancelled. On 7th October, 2019, the remaining shareholders of Excel Crop Care Limited holding shares as on 31st August, 2019 (Record Date) were allotted shares of the Company in the following ratio: 51 equity shares of the Company of Rs 10 each fully paid up for every 2 equity shares of Excel Crop Care Limited of Rs 5 each fully paid up. Accordingly, the Company issued and allotted its 224,557,641 shares of Rs 10 each as fully paid up to the other shareholders of Excel Crop Care Limited.As a result of implementation of the Scheme of Amalgamation, Excel Crop

Read More