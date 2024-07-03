Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,169.74
2,860.85
2,399.54
2,110.62
1,978.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,169.74
2,860.85
2,399.54
2,110.62
1,978.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
68.97
28.37
19.43
13.9
5.1
Total Income
2,238.71
2,889.22
2,418.98
2,124.53
1,983.12
Total Expenditure
1,835.35
2,274.82
1,908.57
1,695.09
1,715.97
PBIDT
403.36
614.4
510.4
429.44
267.15
Interest
3.8
4
5.44
4.46
4.22
PBDT
399.56
610.39
504.96
424.98
262.94
Depreciation
45.42
37.84
33.36
33.09
28.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
87.83
139.64
117.6
96.8
67.83
Deferred Tax
6.47
2.83
5.1
3.78
-14.71
Reported Profit After Tax
259.85
430.08
348.89
291.31
181.79
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0
-0.01
0.11
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
259.84
430.08
348.9
291.2
181.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-21.12
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
259.84
430.08
348.9
291.2
202.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.21
8.62
6.99
5.84
3.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
499.15
499.15
499.15
499.15
499.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.59
21.47
21.27
20.34
13.5
PBDTM(%)
18.41
21.33
21.04
20.13
13.29
PATM(%)
11.97
15.03
14.53
13.8
9.19
