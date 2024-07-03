iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

510.65
(-2.56%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2,169.74

2,860.85

2,399.54

2,110.62

1,978.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,169.74

2,860.85

2,399.54

2,110.62

1,978.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

68.97

28.37

19.43

13.9

5.1

Total Income

2,238.71

2,889.22

2,418.98

2,124.53

1,983.12

Total Expenditure

1,835.35

2,274.82

1,908.57

1,695.09

1,715.97

PBIDT

403.36

614.4

510.4

429.44

267.15

Interest

3.8

4

5.44

4.46

4.22

PBDT

399.56

610.39

504.96

424.98

262.94

Depreciation

45.42

37.84

33.36

33.09

28.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

87.83

139.64

117.6

96.8

67.83

Deferred Tax

6.47

2.83

5.1

3.78

-14.71

Reported Profit After Tax

259.85

430.08

348.89

291.31

181.79

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

0

-0.01

0.11

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

259.84

430.08

348.9

291.2

181.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-21.12

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

259.84

430.08

348.9

291.2

202.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.21

8.62

6.99

5.84

3.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

499.15

499.15

499.15

499.15

499.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.59

21.47

21.27

20.34

13.5

PBDTM(%)

18.41

21.33

21.04

20.13

13.29

PATM(%)

11.97

15.03

14.53

13.8

9.19

