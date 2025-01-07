iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

524.05
(1.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,063.57

2,642.65

2,423.36

2,206.35

yoy growth (%)

15.92

9.04

9.83

15.47

Raw materials

-1,907.34

-1,654.51

-1,606.81

-1,455.1

As % of sales

62.25

62.6

66.3

65.95

Employee costs

-201.14

-193.1

-178.11

-160.42

As % of sales

6.56

7.3

7.34

7.27

Other costs

-354.24

-308.77

-304.66

-329.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.56

11.68

12.57

14.92

Operating profit

600.83

486.26

333.76

261.54

OPM

19.61

18.4

13.77

11.85

Depreciation

-44.79

-46.55

-40.92

-27.79

Interest expense

-6.16

-5.55

-5.51

-3.65

Other income

35.93

18.97

10.83

27.88

Profit before tax

585.82

453.12

298.17

257.99

Taxes

-152.08

-107.82

-61.65

-90.99

Tax rate

-25.96

-23.79

-20.67

-35.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

433.73

345.29

236.51

167

Exceptional items

0

0

-30.88

0

Net profit

433.73

345.29

205.62

167

yoy growth (%)

25.61

67.92

23.12

15.1

NPM

14.15

13.06

8.48

7.56

Sumitomo Chemi. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.