|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,063.57
2,642.65
2,423.36
2,206.35
yoy growth (%)
15.92
9.04
9.83
15.47
Raw materials
-1,907.34
-1,654.51
-1,606.81
-1,455.1
As % of sales
62.25
62.6
66.3
65.95
Employee costs
-201.14
-193.1
-178.11
-160.42
As % of sales
6.56
7.3
7.34
7.27
Other costs
-354.24
-308.77
-304.66
-329.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.56
11.68
12.57
14.92
Operating profit
600.83
486.26
333.76
261.54
OPM
19.61
18.4
13.77
11.85
Depreciation
-44.79
-46.55
-40.92
-27.79
Interest expense
-6.16
-5.55
-5.51
-3.65
Other income
35.93
18.97
10.83
27.88
Profit before tax
585.82
453.12
298.17
257.99
Taxes
-152.08
-107.82
-61.65
-90.99
Tax rate
-25.96
-23.79
-20.67
-35.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
433.73
345.29
236.51
167
Exceptional items
0
0
-30.88
0
Net profit
433.73
345.29
205.62
167
yoy growth (%)
25.61
67.92
23.12
15.1
NPM
14.15
13.06
8.48
7.56
