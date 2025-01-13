Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
499.15
499.15
499.15
499.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,941.1
1,880.76
1,425.21
1,028.68
Net Worth
2,440.25
2,379.91
1,924.36
1,527.83
Minority Interest
Debt
25.25
33.97
37.58
32.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
37.46
36.66
39.65
35.83
Total Liabilities
2,502.96
2,450.54
2,001.59
1,596.3
Fixed Assets
511.33
500.99
425.53
323.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
424.57
239.39
356.65
291.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.83
23.04
25.74
30.79
Networking Capital
1,384.08
1,384.61
1,115.01
720.22
Inventories
605.49
888.7
937.76
753.81
Inventory Days
111.72
104.11
Sundry Debtors
706.86
946.06
843.14
845.5
Debtor Days
100.45
116.77
Other Current Assets
869.79
490.75
367.51
212.93
Sundry Creditors
-430.12
-497.05
-529.76
-597.44
Creditor Days
63.11
82.51
Other Current Liabilities
-367.94
-443.85
-503.64
-494.58
Cash
169.14
302.52
78.65
230.7
Total Assets
2,502.95
2,450.55
2,001.58
1,596.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.