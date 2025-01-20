Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.86
9.07
9.63
15.62
Op profit growth
23.22
46.12
26.42
21.4
EBIT growth
26.81
51.47
14.96
17.73
Net profit growth
22.66
68.69
23.46
14.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.57
18.4
13.74
11.91
EBIT margin
18.98
17.34
12.49
11.91
Net profit margin
13.82
13.05
8.44
7.49
RoCE
32.2
31.58
25.2
25.2
RoNW
6.1
6.24
4.5
4.13
RoA
5.85
5.94
4.25
3.96
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.49
6.92
4.1
6.04
Dividend per share
1
0.8
0.75
2.29
Cash EPS
7.58
5.98
3.28
5.02
Book value per share
38.61
30.87
24.47
38.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
52.95
42.02
44.74
P/CEPS
59.24
48.59
55.92
P/B
11.64
9.41
7.49
EV/EBIDTA
35.73
28.3
26.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
2.68
35.61
Tax payout
-26.43
-23.8
-20.78
-36.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
100.72
117.16
114.46
100.89
Inventory days
100.76
92.62
95.48
106.42
Creditor days
-83.33
-92.11
-84.78
-94.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-94.35
-82.6
-54.94
-72.19
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.13
-0.04
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.06
-0.43
-0.17
-0.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.25
-62.58
-66.29
-65.96
Employee costs
-6.59
-7.34
-7.39
-7.3
Other costs
-11.57
-11.65
-12.56
-14.81
