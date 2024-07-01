|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|0.9
|9
|Final
|Recommendation of Final Dividend Record Date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024)
|Dividend
|1 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|5
|50
|Special
|Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 5 per share is declared by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 01.02.2024
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.