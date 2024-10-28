Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for considering inter-alia the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Saturday 27th July 2024 to consider inter-alia the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 6 May 2024

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Statements of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Recommendation of Final Dividend Appointment of Auditors Re-appointment/Appointment of Independent Directors Promotion of Dr. Suresh Ramachandran as Deputy Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 8 Jan 2024