iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd Board Meeting

480.4
(0.72%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:24:57 PM

Sumitomo Chemi. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for considering inter-alia the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Saturday 27th July 2024 to consider inter-alia the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 20246 May 2024
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Statements of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Recommendation of Final Dividend Appointment of Auditors Re-appointment/Appointment of Independent Directors Promotion of Dr. Suresh Ramachandran as Deputy Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 20248 Jan 2024
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 5 per share is declared by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 01.02.2024 Proposal for winding up of Subsidiary Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Sumitomo Chemi.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.