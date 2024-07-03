Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,700
Prev. Close₹1,690.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,401.39
Day's High₹1,701.15
Day's Low₹1,620
52 Week's High₹1,755
52 Week's Low₹676.05
Book Value₹89.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23,063.97
P/E86.29
EPS19.59
Divi. Yield0.24
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
139.78
69.66
69.54
69.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,007.8
852.61
699.41
564.18
Net Worth
1,147.58
922.27
768.95
633.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
710.78
610.39
577.4
459.52
yoy growth (%)
16.44
5.71
25.65
19.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-348.9
-279.26
-292.72
-222.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
192.55
169.69
85.58
90.93
Depreciation
-15.32
-18.51
-18.07
-5.67
Tax paid
-36.55
-52.09
-19.67
-20.3
Working capital
56.17
11.23
11.33
128.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.44
5.71
25.65
19.94
Op profit growth
1.04
91.68
-0.76
44.83
EBIT growth
11.81
81.8
0.14
40.32
Net profit growth
32.65
78.41
-6.68
47.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,243.83
973.98
778.96
672.62
660.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,243.83
973.98
778.96
672.62
660.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.06
33.99
29.91
15.04
20.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Diwakar Nigam
Whole-time Director
T S Varadarajan
Whole-time Director
Priyadarshini Nigam
Independent Director
Kaushik Dutta
Independent Director
Saurabh Srivastava
Independent Director
Subramaniam Ramnath Iyer
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aman Mourya
Independent Director
Padmaja Krishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
Summary
Newgen Software Technologies Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Newgen Software Technologies Private Limited on June 5, 1992 at New Delhi granted by the Registrar of Companies. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company from July 1, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Newgen Software Technologies Limited upon the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company with effect from June 13, 2000.Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a software products Company offering Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform that enables organisations to rapidly develop powerful applications addressing their strategic business needs. The Company provides low-code and flexible platform that helps in rapidly building powerful applications for organisations to resolve complex business problems and reinvent their work places. The applications created on its platform enable organisations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. This include automation of routine business functions making them faster, easier and more accurate and increasing the channels or devices through which these functions are performed.The Customers use the platform of the company to rapidly design, build and implement enterprise-grade custom applications through its intuitive, visual interface with minimal coding. The Platform comprises of: Enterprise Content Manage
Read More
The Newgen Software Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1644 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd is ₹23063.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd is 86.29 and 19.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Newgen Software Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd is ₹676.05 and ₹1755 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.28%, 3 Years at 79.37%, 1 Year at 114.30%, 6 Month at 68.97%, 3 Month at 29.16% and 1 Month at 39.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.