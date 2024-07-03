Summary

Newgen Software Technologies Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Newgen Software Technologies Private Limited on June 5, 1992 at New Delhi granted by the Registrar of Companies. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company from July 1, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Newgen Software Technologies Limited upon the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company with effect from June 13, 2000.Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a software products Company offering Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform that enables organisations to rapidly develop powerful applications addressing their strategic business needs. The Company provides low-code and flexible platform that helps in rapidly building powerful applications for organisations to resolve complex business problems and reinvent their work places. The applications created on its platform enable organisations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. This include automation of routine business functions making them faster, easier and more accurate and increasing the channels or devices through which these functions are performed.The Customers use the platform of the company to rapidly design, build and implement enterprise-grade custom applications through its intuitive, visual interface with minimal coding. The Platform comprises of: Enterprise Content Manage

