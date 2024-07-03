iifl-logo-icon 1
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Share Price

1,644
(-2.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,700
  • Day's High1,701.15
  • 52 Wk High1,755
  • Prev. Close1,690.15
  • Day's Low1,620
  • 52 Wk Low 676.05
  • Turnover (lac)5,401.39
  • P/E86.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value89.55
  • EPS19.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23,063.97
  • Div. Yield0.24
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,700

Prev. Close

1,690.15

Turnover(Lac.)

5,401.39

Day's High

1,701.15

Day's Low

1,620

52 Week's High

1,755

52 Week's Low

676.05

Book Value

89.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23,063.97

P/E

86.29

EPS

19.59

Divi. Yield

0.24

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

27 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.29%

Non-Promoter- 28.90%

Institutions: 28.90%

Non-Institutions: 16.53%

Custodian: 0.26%

Share Price

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

139.78

69.66

69.54

69.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,007.8

852.61

699.41

564.18

Net Worth

1,147.58

922.27

768.95

633.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

710.78

610.39

577.4

459.52

yoy growth (%)

16.44

5.71

25.65

19.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-348.9

-279.26

-292.72

-222.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

192.55

169.69

85.58

90.93

Depreciation

-15.32

-18.51

-18.07

-5.67

Tax paid

-36.55

-52.09

-19.67

-20.3

Working capital

56.17

11.23

11.33

128.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.44

5.71

25.65

19.94

Op profit growth

1.04

91.68

-0.76

44.83

EBIT growth

11.81

81.8

0.14

40.32

Net profit growth

32.65

78.41

-6.68

47.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,243.83

973.98

778.96

672.62

660.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,243.83

973.98

778.96

672.62

660.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

48.06

33.99

29.91

15.04

20.96

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Diwakar Nigam

Whole-time Director

T S Varadarajan

Whole-time Director

Priyadarshini Nigam

Independent Director

Kaushik Dutta

Independent Director

Saurabh Srivastava

Independent Director

Subramaniam Ramnath Iyer

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aman Mourya

Independent Director

Padmaja Krishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

Summary

Newgen Software Technologies Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Newgen Software Technologies Private Limited on June 5, 1992 at New Delhi granted by the Registrar of Companies. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company from July 1, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Newgen Software Technologies Limited upon the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company with effect from June 13, 2000.Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a software products Company offering Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform that enables organisations to rapidly develop powerful applications addressing their strategic business needs. The Company provides low-code and flexible platform that helps in rapidly building powerful applications for organisations to resolve complex business problems and reinvent their work places. The applications created on its platform enable organisations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. This include automation of routine business functions making them faster, easier and more accurate and increasing the channels or devices through which these functions are performed.The Customers use the platform of the company to rapidly design, build and implement enterprise-grade custom applications through its intuitive, visual interface with minimal coding. The Platform comprises of: Enterprise Content Manage
Company FAQs

What is the Newgen Software Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Newgen Software Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1644 today.

What is the Market Cap of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd is ₹23063.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd is 86.29 and 19.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Newgen Software Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd is ₹676.05 and ₹1755 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd?

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.28%, 3 Years at 79.37%, 1 Year at 114.30%, 6 Month at 68.97%, 3 Month at 29.16% and 1 Month at 39.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.30 %
Institutions - 28.91 %
Public - 16.53 %

