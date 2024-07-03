Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
361.16
314.72
375.27
323.65
293.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
361.16
314.72
375.27
323.65
293.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.52
22.56
15.07
11.15
9.34
Total Income
379.68
337.28
390.34
334.81
302.57
Total Expenditure
278.16
267.05
252.72
246.61
236
PBIDT
101.52
70.23
137.61
88.19
66.58
Interest
0.95
1
1.2
1.31
1.12
PBDT
100.57
69.23
136.41
86.89
65.46
Depreciation
7.99
7.74
7.39
6.9
6.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
25.08
13.64
21.61
17.47
11.09
Deferred Tax
-2.83
0.28
2.14
-5.83
-0.27
Reported Profit After Tax
70.33
47.57
105.27
68.35
47.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
70.33
47.57
105.27
68.35
47.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
70.33
47.57
105.27
68.35
47.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.03
3.4
7.52
9.36
6.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
139.92
139.88
139.78
69.87
69.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.1
22.31
36.66
27.24
22.7
PBDTM(%)
27.84
21.99
36.34
26.84
22.32
PATM(%)
19.47
15.11
28.05
21.11
16.29
