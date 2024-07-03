iifl-logo-icon 1
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

1,679.5
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

361.16

314.72

375.27

323.65

293.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

361.16

314.72

375.27

323.65

293.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.52

22.56

15.07

11.15

9.34

Total Income

379.68

337.28

390.34

334.81

302.57

Total Expenditure

278.16

267.05

252.72

246.61

236

PBIDT

101.52

70.23

137.61

88.19

66.58

Interest

0.95

1

1.2

1.31

1.12

PBDT

100.57

69.23

136.41

86.89

65.46

Depreciation

7.99

7.74

7.39

6.9

6.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

25.08

13.64

21.61

17.47

11.09

Deferred Tax

-2.83

0.28

2.14

-5.83

-0.27

Reported Profit After Tax

70.33

47.57

105.27

68.35

47.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

70.33

47.57

105.27

68.35

47.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

70.33

47.57

105.27

68.35

47.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.03

3.4

7.52

9.36

6.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

139.92

139.88

139.78

69.87

69.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

28.1

22.31

36.66

27.24

22.7

PBDTM(%)

27.84

21.99

36.34

26.84

22.32

PATM(%)

19.47

15.11

28.05

21.11

16.29

