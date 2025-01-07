Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
710.78
610.39
577.4
459.52
yoy growth (%)
16.44
5.71
25.65
19.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-348.9
-279.26
-292.72
-222.85
As % of sales
49.08
45.75
50.69
48.49
Other costs
-180.76
-151.88
-191.16
-142.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.43
24.88
33.1
30.99
Operating profit
181.11
179.24
93.51
94.23
OPM
25.48
29.36
16.19
20.5
Depreciation
-15.32
-18.51
-18.07
-5.67
Interest expense
-3.17
-5.34
-10.69
-5.2
Other income
29.93
14.3
20.84
7.58
Profit before tax
192.55
169.69
85.58
90.93
Taxes
-36.55
-52.09
-19.67
-20.3
Tax rate
-18.98
-30.7
-22.98
-22.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
155.99
117.59
65.91
70.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
155.99
117.59
65.91
70.63
yoy growth (%)
32.65
78.41
-6.68
47.38
NPM
21.94
19.26
11.41
15.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.