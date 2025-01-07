iifl-logo-icon 1
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,679.5
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

710.78

610.39

577.4

459.52

yoy growth (%)

16.44

5.71

25.65

19.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-348.9

-279.26

-292.72

-222.85

As % of sales

49.08

45.75

50.69

48.49

Other costs

-180.76

-151.88

-191.16

-142.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.43

24.88

33.1

30.99

Operating profit

181.11

179.24

93.51

94.23

OPM

25.48

29.36

16.19

20.5

Depreciation

-15.32

-18.51

-18.07

-5.67

Interest expense

-3.17

-5.34

-10.69

-5.2

Other income

29.93

14.3

20.84

7.58

Profit before tax

192.55

169.69

85.58

90.93

Taxes

-36.55

-52.09

-19.67

-20.3

Tax rate

-18.98

-30.7

-22.98

-22.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

155.99

117.59

65.91

70.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

155.99

117.59

65.91

70.63

yoy growth (%)

32.65

78.41

-6.68

47.38

NPM

21.94

19.26

11.41

15.37

