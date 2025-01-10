Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Jan-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
54.29%
54.29%
55%
55.06%
55.06%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
28.9%
27.8%
26.11%
24.92%
24.99%
Non-Institutions
16.53%
17.6%
18.51%
19.72%
19.5%
Total Non-Promoter
45.44%
45.4%
44.62%
44.64%
44.49%
Custodian
0.26%
0.29%
0.36%
0.28%
0.43%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
