Newgen Software unit bags $1.58 Million order

30 Mar 2025 , 09:33 PM

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.’s wholly-owned subsidiary Newgen Software Technologies Pte. Ltd has entered into an agreement with a customer. As per the company, the total value of stated agreement is worth $1.58 Million.

The company expects to complete the order within a period of next three years, it stated.

The company’s net profit for the quarter ended December 2024 was reported at ₹89 Crore, against ₹68 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. This was backed by strong operational performance and improved margins.

The IT business’ revenue from operations climbed 18% year-on-year to ₹381 Crore in the quarter under review, as compared to ₹323.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The company said that its growth was on account of increased demand for the digital transformation solutions of the company across multiple sectors.

EBITDA for the quarter under review was reported at ₹107.80 Crore, up by 40.20% against ₹77 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. The company also witnessed an improvement in its EBITDA margins for the quarter. In the current quarter, it came to 28.30% against 23.80% in the previous similar period.

The company also announced that it has received a letter from an international client for an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solution worth $1.3 million.

Newgen plans to execute the said order over a period of five years. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

