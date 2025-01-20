Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.8
1.79
28.94
19.97
Op profit growth
1.43
83.46
7.24
38.88
EBIT growth
10.78
76.79
6.35
35.01
Net profit growth
29.83
73.89
-0.2
41.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.99
28.53
15.83
19.03
EBIT margin
26.56
27.77
15.98
19.38
Net profit margin
21.08
18.8
11
14.22
RoCE
26.71
27.48
18.55
24.87
RoNW
5.55
5.2
3.81
5.56
RoA
5.29
4.65
3.19
4.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
23.61
18.25
10.53
10.74
Dividend per share
4.5
3.5
2
2
Cash EPS
21.07
15.34
7.64
9.88
Book value per share
116.68
96.05
79.47
59.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.86
7.76
4.87
10.78
P/CEPS
11.04
9.23
6.71
11.72
P/B
1.99
1.47
0.64
1.94
EV/EBIDTA
13.41
8.5
5.28
14.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
21.68
Tax payout
-19.28
-30.18
-23.22
-22.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
121.22
137.81
135.72
150.14
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-19.5
-20.66
-18.69
-19.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-59.26
-33.2
-9.68
-19.07
Net debt / equity
-0.3
-0.33
-0.09
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-1.27
-1.15
-0.52
-0.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-52.5
-48.7
-51.81
-48.56
Other costs
-22.5
-22.76
-32.35
-32.39
