Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
139.78
69.66
69.54
69.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,007.8
852.61
699.41
564.18
Net Worth
1,147.58
922.27
768.95
633.49
Minority Interest
Debt
41.69
38.89
23.44
15.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.28
15.76
11.94
8.07
Total Liabilities
1,209.55
976.92
804.33
657.23
Fixed Assets
243.49
240.17
205.97
199.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
393.57
154.74
120.24
97.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
46.87
34.86
26.83
27.21
Networking Capital
275.47
402.63
225.12
134.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
315.36
312.11
188.64
175.41
Debtor Days
96.86
104.89
Other Current Assets
283.98
349.92
251.6
152.45
Sundry Creditors
-65.14
-55.53
-44.17
-24.04
Creditor Days
22.68
14.37
Other Current Liabilities
-258.73
-203.87
-170.95
-169.77
Cash
250.14
144.51
226.16
198.73
Total Assets
1,209.54
976.91
804.32
657.23
