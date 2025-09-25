Newgen Software Signs €4.22 Million Cloud Deal with TCS Belgium Arm

Newgen Software Technologies has secured a fresh overseas mandate, with its UK subsidiary signing a master service agreement with Tata Consultancy Services N.V., Belgium.

The contract, pegged at €4.22 million, will be spread over five years and covers cloud hosting, software licensing and implementation services.

As part of the deal, Newgen will deploy a modernised cloud-based enterprise records management platform for an end client in Belgium. The company noted that the arrangement is purely commercial in nature and does not fall under related-party transactions.

The agreement has been executed through Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Ltd, its wholly owned arm, and underscores the company’s intent to expand its footprint in global markets. It also reflects Newgen’s strategy of strengthening ties with large technology players such as TCS, while showcasing its capabilities in modernising enterprise solutions abroad.

Following the news, Newgen Software Technologies shares are trading at ₹916, which is a 4.63% gain than the previous close.

