Newgen Software Secures £1.5 Million Contract for Enterprise Contract Management Platform

Shares of Newgen Software Ltd recovered from intraday lows on Tuesday, November 18, after the company announced the signing of a new contract.

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Ltd, entered into a master services agreement with a client for Newgen software licences, AWS-managed cloud services and implementation support. The customer’s name remains undisclosed due to confidentiality requirements.

Under the agreement, Newgen will deploy its Contract Management platform across the client’s enterprise, enabling teams to create, manage and update policy-related documents.

The contract carries a three-year tenure and is valued at £1.5 million, as per the filing submitted to the exchanges. In the September quarter, Newgen reported a 25 percent sequential rise in revenue, highlighting strong operational momentum.

The company’s EBITDA doubled compared to the June quarter, driven by improved efficiencies and strong demand across its product suite.

EBITDA margin grew to 25.5 percent, significantly higher than the 14 percent margin reported in the previous quarter. For the first half of the financial year, Newgen posted 6.7 percent revenue growth and an 11.7 percent rise in net profit, indicating a steady improvement in its financial performance.

