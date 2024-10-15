iifl-logo-icon 1
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

1,653.5
(-5.83%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:04:56 PM

Newgen Software CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Newgen Software Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the For The 2nd Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
Attached disclosure for change in management
Board Meeting18 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Newgen Software Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. On the basis of recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board approved grant of options under Newgen ESOP Scheme 2014 and Newgen ESOP Scheme-2022. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202424 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May 2024
Board Meeting30 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Newgen Software Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. 2.Recommend Dividend for the financial year 2023-2024. 3.Increase in number of options/shares in Newgen Software Technologies Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme -2022 Final Dividend & Employees Stock Option Plan & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 30th April 2024 which commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:35 P.M. Attached disclosure for Re-appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company Enclosed disclosure for Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors in its meeting held today issued and allotted shares under Newgen ESOP Scheme 2022 and Newgen ESOP Scheme 2014. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today Issued and allotted shares under Newgen ESOP Scheme - 2022 and Newgen ESOP Scheme - 2014

