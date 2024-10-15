Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Newgen Software Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the For The 2nd Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Newgen Software Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. On the basis of recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board approved grant of options under Newgen ESOP Scheme 2014 and Newgen ESOP Scheme-2022. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 24 May 2024

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Newgen Software Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. 2.Recommend Dividend for the financial year 2023-2024. 3.Increase in number of options/shares in Newgen Software Technologies Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme -2022 Final Dividend & Employees Stock Option Plan & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 30th April 2024 which commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:35 P.M. Attached disclosure for Re-appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company Enclosed disclosure for Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024