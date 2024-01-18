Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4/- (four) per equity share (on face value of Rs. 10/- each on the expanded capital base post bonus issue of 1:1) i.e. 40% on a face value of Rs. 10/- per share, for the year ended 31st March 2024 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Information regarding the record date for payment of the final dividend, if any, will be intimated in due course.