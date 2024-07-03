Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Summary

Newgen Software Technologies Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Newgen Software Technologies Private Limited on June 5, 1992 at New Delhi granted by the Registrar of Companies. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company from July 1, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Newgen Software Technologies Limited upon the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company with effect from June 13, 2000.Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a software products Company offering Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform that enables organisations to rapidly develop powerful applications addressing their strategic business needs. The Company provides low-code and flexible platform that helps in rapidly building powerful applications for organisations to resolve complex business problems and reinvent their work places. The applications created on its platform enable organisations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. This include automation of routine business functions making them faster, easier and more accurate and increasing the channels or devices through which these functions are performed.The Customers use the platform of the company to rapidly design, build and implement enterprise-grade custom applications through its intuitive, visual interface with minimal coding. The Platform comprises of: Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Communication Management (CCM). Being built on the same technology architecture, these suites are well-integrated and offer its customers ease of implementation and use. These suites can be deployed on-premise as well as on cloud. Increasingly, the customers are choosing to use its product suites on cloud on a subscription basis. During the year 1997, Newgen Software Inc., USA was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In 2008, the company received investment from SAP AG, Germany and HAV 2 (Mauritius) Limited. During the year under review, the company released OmniDocs 7.0 - This version was developed with focus on stability, performance and improved manageability. Subsequently, the company released RMS 2.0 - Updates focused around DoD 5015.02-STD certified RMS, enhanced record policies, search & retrieve operations in 2011. In the next year 2012, two subsidiary companies namely Newgen Software Technologies Canada Ltd. (Newgen Canada) and Newgen Software Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Newgen Singapore) were incorporated by the company. In 2013, the company released ZapIn 1.2.1 - Mobile capture solution and received investment from IDGVI and Ascent Capital. In 2014, the company released NEMF - Newgen Enterprise Mobility Framework to rapidly create rich mobile applications and iBPS 2.1 - Updates focused around providing social, mobile and analytics capabilities. In the year 2015, the company incorporated a subsidiary company in United Kingdom with the name Newgen Software UK. In 2017, the company released OmniOMS 8.0 - Updates focused around end-to-end interactive and on-demand use cases, real-time communication generation from devices and business systems, multichannel distribution and HTML5 based emails.The Company came up with an IPO of 13,453,932 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating Rs 9.5 Crore through Offer for Sale.On 20 March 2018, Newgen Software Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies Limited) announced the release of Mobile Medicare Enrolment (MME) solution for the US Health Plans. Built on a robust platform, Newgen Enterprise Mobility Framework (NEMF), the suite allows Health Plans to eliminate paper-based enrollments and reduce operational costs significantly.On 28 June 2018, Newgen Software Technologies Limited announced that the company has received a work order for Document Management System (DMS) and digitization project of the records of District and Subordinate Courts in the State of Maharashtra on turnkey basis, subject to approval of pilot phase. This work order pertains to digitisation of Judicial Records (metadata Creation and DARIMS Pages population (Mostly legal size). Total size of work order is Rs 63.93 crore.On 7 August 2018, Newgen Software Inc. (subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies Limited) announced that the American National Bank of Texas (ANBTX) has selected its consumer loan origination solution to digitize and automate its retail lending process. This will enable ANBTX to offer a more proactive and comprehensive end-to-end solution while delivering an enhanced customer experience. On 7 August 2018, Newgen Software Inc. (subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies Limited) announced that Credit Union of Colorado has selected its Account Opening and Loan Origination solutions on Cloud, to streamline critical banking processes and offer personalized and enhanced services to its customers.On 19 September 2018, Newgen Software Technologies Limited announced that the company has executed an agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Private Limited for supply of software licences & related services. The size of the work order is Rs 78.85 crore (approx).In 2021-22, the Company acquired Number Theory Software Pvt Ltd, an AI/ML data science platform company which is present in Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning (AI/ML) space on 28 January, 2022.The Company launched the Low Code Trade Finance offering and the Integrated Robotic Process Automation (RPA) offering thereby strengthening the low code process automation portfolio in 2023.