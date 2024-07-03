SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹188
Prev. Close₹187.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,727.89
Day's High₹188.45
Day's Low₹178.5
52 Week's High₹303.9
52 Week's Low₹171.58
Book Value₹43.51
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,197.13
P/E38.36
EPS4.89
Divi. Yield1.6
As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
281.02
281.02
281.02
281.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,030.26
1,824.64
1,644.03
1,419.99
Net Worth
2,311.28
2,105.66
1,925.05
1,701.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,104.68
3,203.05
1,787.58
1,448.64
yoy growth (%)
-3.07
79.18
23.39
-4.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-858.25
-844.35
-757.14
-743.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
505.53
675.5
568.1
500.18
Depreciation
-23.42
-23.83
-23.82
-22.5
Tax paid
-91.07
-245.26
-190.22
-175.14
Working capital
-1,607.78
-141.77
-238.16
-479.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.07
79.18
23.39
-4.12
Op profit growth
-23.76
7.26
36.67
53.25
EBIT growth
-24.81
19.09
12.97
19.83
Net profit growth
-39.68
13.85
16.25
17.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,280.86
3,330.14
2,912.78
3,144.17
3,236.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,280.86
3,330.14
2,912.78
3,144.17
3,236.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
219.16
164.42
129.94
188.78
255.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vartika Shukla
Director (Commercial)
Atul Gupta
Director (Finance) & CFO
Sanjay Jindal
Director (Technical)
Rajiv Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suvendu Kumar Padhi
Nominee (Govt)
Arun Kumar
Director (Human Resources)
Rupesh Kumar Singh
Reports by Engineers India Ltd
Summary
Engineers India Limited (EIL) is a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The Company operates into two major segments, Consultancy & Engineering Projects and Turnkey Projects. The Company is an engineering consultancy company providing design, engineering, procurement, construction and integrated project management services, focused on the oil and gas and petrochemicals industries in India and internationally. It operates in a diverse set of other sectors including non-ferrous mining and metallurgy and infrastructure. They are also a primary provider of engineering consultancy services for the GoIs energy security initiative under its Integrated Energy Policy for strategic crude storages. The Companys services include preparation of project feasibility reports, technology selection, project management, process design, basic and detailed engineering, procurement, inspection, project audit, supply chain management, cost engineering, planning and scheduling, facilitation of statutory and regulatory approvals for Indian projects, construction management, and commissioning. The company also provides specialist services such as heat and mass transfer equipment design, environmental engineering services, specialist materials and maintenance services, energy conservation services, plant operation and safety services. They also execute projects on a turnkey basis. The companys business is aligned into two principal operating segments: the Consulta
Read More
The Engineers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹181.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Engineers India Ltd is ₹10197.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Engineers India Ltd is 38.36 and 4.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Engineers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Engineers India Ltd is ₹171.58 and ₹303.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Engineers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.40%, 3 Years at 38.75%, 1 Year at -7.95%, 6 Month at -28.66%, 3 Month at -6.71% and 1 Month at -7.98%.
