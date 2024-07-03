iifl-logo-icon 1
Engineers India Ltd Share Price

181.43
(-3.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open188
  • Day's High188.45
  • 52 Wk High303.9
  • Prev. Close187.65
  • Day's Low178.5
  • 52 Wk Low 171.58
  • Turnover (lac)4,727.89
  • P/E38.36
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value43.51
  • EPS4.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,197.13
  • Div. Yield1.6
No Records Found

Engineers India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

188

Prev. Close

187.65

Turnover(Lac.)

4,727.89

Day's High

188.45

Day's Low

178.5

52 Week's High

303.9

52 Week's Low

171.58

Book Value

43.51

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,197.13

P/E

38.36

EPS

4.89

Divi. Yield

1.6

Engineers India Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Engineers India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Engineers India Shares Surge on ₹4,681 Crore New Orders

Engineers India Shares Surge on ₹4,681 Crore New Orders

13 Sep 2024|01:43 PM

As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.

Engineers India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.32%

Non-Promoter- 18.34%

Institutions: 18.34%

Non-Institutions: 30.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Engineers India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

281.02

281.02

281.02

281.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,030.26

1,824.64

1,644.03

1,419.99

Net Worth

2,311.28

2,105.66

1,925.05

1,701.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,104.68

3,203.05

1,787.58

1,448.64

yoy growth (%)

-3.07

79.18

23.39

-4.12

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-858.25

-844.35

-757.14

-743.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

505.53

675.5

568.1

500.18

Depreciation

-23.42

-23.83

-23.82

-22.5

Tax paid

-91.07

-245.26

-190.22

-175.14

Working capital

-1,607.78

-141.77

-238.16

-479.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.07

79.18

23.39

-4.12

Op profit growth

-23.76

7.26

36.67

53.25

EBIT growth

-24.81

19.09

12.97

19.83

Net profit growth

-39.68

13.85

16.25

17.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,280.86

3,330.14

2,912.78

3,144.17

3,236.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,280.86

3,330.14

2,912.78

3,144.17

3,236.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

219.16

164.42

129.94

188.78

255.54

Engineers India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Engineers India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vartika Shukla

Director (Commercial)

Atul Gupta

Director (Finance) & CFO

Sanjay Jindal

Director (Technical)

Rajiv Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suvendu Kumar Padhi

Nominee (Govt)

Arun Kumar

Director (Human Resources)

Rupesh Kumar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Engineers India Ltd

Summary

Engineers India Limited (EIL) is a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The Company operates into two major segments, Consultancy & Engineering Projects and Turnkey Projects. The Company is an engineering consultancy company providing design, engineering, procurement, construction and integrated project management services, focused on the oil and gas and petrochemicals industries in India and internationally. It operates in a diverse set of other sectors including non-ferrous mining and metallurgy and infrastructure. They are also a primary provider of engineering consultancy services for the GoIs energy security initiative under its Integrated Energy Policy for strategic crude storages. The Companys services include preparation of project feasibility reports, technology selection, project management, process design, basic and detailed engineering, procurement, inspection, project audit, supply chain management, cost engineering, planning and scheduling, facilitation of statutory and regulatory approvals for Indian projects, construction management, and commissioning. The company also provides specialist services such as heat and mass transfer equipment design, environmental engineering services, specialist materials and maintenance services, energy conservation services, plant operation and safety services. They also execute projects on a turnkey basis. The companys business is aligned into two principal operating segments: the Consulta
Company FAQs

What is the Engineers India Ltd share price today?

The Engineers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹181.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Engineers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Engineers India Ltd is ₹10197.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Engineers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Engineers India Ltd is 38.36 and 4.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Engineers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Engineers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Engineers India Ltd is ₹171.58 and ₹303.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Engineers India Ltd?

Engineers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.40%, 3 Years at 38.75%, 1 Year at -7.95%, 6 Month at -28.66%, 3 Month at -6.71% and 1 Month at -7.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Engineers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Engineers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.32 %
Institutions - 18.35 %
Public - 30.33 %

