Summary

Engineers India Limited (EIL) is a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The Company operates into two major segments, Consultancy & Engineering Projects and Turnkey Projects. The Company is an engineering consultancy company providing design, engineering, procurement, construction and integrated project management services, focused on the oil and gas and petrochemicals industries in India and internationally. It operates in a diverse set of other sectors including non-ferrous mining and metallurgy and infrastructure. They are also a primary provider of engineering consultancy services for the GoIs energy security initiative under its Integrated Energy Policy for strategic crude storages. The Companys services include preparation of project feasibility reports, technology selection, project management, process design, basic and detailed engineering, procurement, inspection, project audit, supply chain management, cost engineering, planning and scheduling, facilitation of statutory and regulatory approvals for Indian projects, construction management, and commissioning. The company also provides specialist services such as heat and mass transfer equipment design, environmental engineering services, specialist materials and maintenance services, energy conservation services, plant operation and safety services. They also execute projects on a turnkey basis. The companys business is aligned into two principal operating segments: the Consulta

