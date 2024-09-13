iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Engineers India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

181.69
(0.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Engineers India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,104.68

3,203.05

1,787.58

1,448.64

yoy growth (%)

-3.07

79.18

23.39

-4.12

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-858.25

-844.35

-757.14

-743.97

As % of sales

27.64

26.36

42.35

51.35

Other costs

-1,908.68

-1,915.64

-617.4

-402.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.47

59.8

34.53

27.78

Operating profit

337.74

443.04

413.02

302.2

OPM

10.87

13.83

23.1

20.86

Depreciation

-23.42

-23.83

-23.82

-22.5

Interest expense

-3.66

-1.73

-0.57

-3.17

Other income

194.87

258.03

179.47

223.66

Profit before tax

505.53

675.5

568.1

500.18

Taxes

-91.07

-245.26

-190.22

-175.14

Tax rate

-18.01

-36.3

-33.48

-35.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

414.46

430.24

377.87

325.03

Exceptional items

-154.96

0

0

0

Net profit

259.49

430.24

377.87

325.03

yoy growth (%)

-39.68

13.85

16.25

17.68

NPM

8.35

13.43

21.13

22.43

Engineers India : related Articles

Engineers India Shares Surge on ₹4,681 Crore New Orders

Engineers India Shares Surge on ₹4,681 Crore New Orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Sep 2024|01:43 PM

As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Engineers India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.