Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,104.68
3,203.05
1,787.58
1,448.64
yoy growth (%)
-3.07
79.18
23.39
-4.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-858.25
-844.35
-757.14
-743.97
As % of sales
27.64
26.36
42.35
51.35
Other costs
-1,908.68
-1,915.64
-617.4
-402.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.47
59.8
34.53
27.78
Operating profit
337.74
443.04
413.02
302.2
OPM
10.87
13.83
23.1
20.86
Depreciation
-23.42
-23.83
-23.82
-22.5
Interest expense
-3.66
-1.73
-0.57
-3.17
Other income
194.87
258.03
179.47
223.66
Profit before tax
505.53
675.5
568.1
500.18
Taxes
-91.07
-245.26
-190.22
-175.14
Tax rate
-18.01
-36.3
-33.48
-35.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
414.46
430.24
377.87
325.03
Exceptional items
-154.96
0
0
0
Net profit
259.49
430.24
377.87
325.03
yoy growth (%)
-39.68
13.85
16.25
17.68
NPM
8.35
13.43
21.13
22.43
As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.