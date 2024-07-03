Engineers India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
688.94
623.83
805.14
867.64
789.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
688.94
623.83
805.14
867.64
789.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46.96
38.87
51.14
30.5
43.8
Total Income
735.91
662.69
856.28
898.14
833.61
Total Expenditure
626.56
572.81
727.68
817.57
691.29
PBIDT
109.35
89.88
128.6
80.57
142.32
Interest
0.74
0.78
0.81
0.67
0.42
PBDT
108.61
89.11
127.79
79.9
141.9
Depreciation
9.53
9.84
10.72
8.46
8.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
31.15
15.61
40.9
32.25
26.36
Deferred Tax
-8.97
4.71
-13.43
-13.55
5.83
Reported Profit After Tax
76.9
58.94
89.61
52.74
101.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
99.63
91.6
115.52
63.35
127.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
99.63
91.6
115.52
63.35
127.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.77
1.63
2.05
1.13
2.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
40
0
Equity
281.02
281.02
281.02
281.02
281.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.87
14.4
15.97
9.28
18.01
PBDTM(%)
15.76
14.28
15.87
9.2
17.96
PATM(%)
11.16
9.44
11.12
6.07
12.84
As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.Read More
