Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.85
77.41
23.28
-3.94
Op profit growth
-22.8
6.01
36.01
50.95
EBIT growth
-24.79
18.12
12.77
19.42
Net profit growth
-41.26
10.56
16.15
18.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.12
14
23.43
21.24
EBIT margin
16.37
21.15
31.77
34.73
Net profit margin
7.91
13.09
21.01
22.3
RoCE
24.47
28.55
22.14
17.98
RoNW
2.99
4.46
3.69
2.91
RoA
2.95
4.41
3.66
2.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.65
6.87
6.07
4.9
Dividend per share
2
5.15
4
3
Cash EPS
4
6.32
5.68
4.56
Book value per share
31.14
38.07
37.04
42.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.56
8.74
26.04
29.45
P/CEPS
19.22
9.49
27.8
31.65
P/B
2.47
1.57
4.26
3.41
EV/EBIDTA
5.59
1.44
12.34
13.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
74.33
61.44
Tax payout
-18.55
-36.47
-33.8
-35.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
70.38
70.03
96.08
95.58
Inventory days
0.5
0.44
0.22
0.26
Creditor days
-46.03
-34.04
-62.53
-72.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-139.55
-392.48
-991.41
-161.44
Net debt / equity
-0.75
-1.15
-1.08
-0.82
Net debt / op. profit
-3.76
-6.11
-5.93
-7.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-27.97
-26.74
-42.26
-50.86
Other costs
-60.9
-59.25
-34.3
-27.89
As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.