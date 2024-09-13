Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
51.32%
51.32%
51.32%
51.32%
51.32%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
18.34%
21.17%
20.61%
23.12%
25.07%
Non-Institutions
30.32%
27.49%
28.06%
25.54%
23.6%
Total Non-Promoter
48.67%
48.67%
48.67%
48.67%
48.67%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.