Engineers India jumps ~3% on new order win worth ₹618 Crore

15 Sep 2025 , 11:25 AM

Engineers India shares witnessed about a 3% jump in the opening trade on Monday after the company announced  securing an international order worth ₹618 Crore.

At around 11.12 AM, Engineers India was trading 1.04% higher at ₹210.98, against the previous close of ₹208.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹218, and ₹210.60, respectively.

The company announced in its exchange filing that it secured a contract for providing project management consultancy (PMC) services in addition to engineering procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for a new fertilizer plant in Africa.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted a 28% surge in its net profit at ₹70.08 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business registered a net profit of ₹54.78 Crore.

The company said that its board announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share with a face value of ₹5 each for the financial year 2024-25.

In August, the company announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). The agreement underlines providing engineering services towards the development of conceptual design and engineering of structures, systems and components of Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR).

