Engineers India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
281.02
281.02
281.02
281.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,030.26
1,824.64
1,644.03
1,419.99
Net Worth
2,311.28
2,105.66
1,925.05
1,701.01
Minority Interest
Debt
32.85
18.56
3.13
3.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
57.71
41
33.71
21.08
Total Liabilities
2,401.84
2,165.22
1,961.89
1,725.77
Fixed Assets
330.98
302.61
266.64
261.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,528.98
1,404.17
1,321.99
1,355.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
402.81
374.74
371.17
354.72
Networking Capital
-1,004.28
-944.03
-1,318.05
-1,504.45
Inventories
0.56
1.09
2.26
1.86
Inventory Days
0.21
Sundry Debtors
314.39
352.94
371.03
518.44
Debtor Days
60.94
Other Current Assets
1,108.08
1,089.62
697.21
648.8
Sundry Creditors
-462.93
-359.12
-329.72
-421.99
Creditor Days
49.61
Other Current Liabilities
-1,964.38
-2,028.56
-2,058.83
-2,251.56
Cash
1,143.35
1,027.75
1,320.13
1,258.54
Total Assets
2,401.84
2,165.24
1,961.88
1,725.77
As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.Read More
