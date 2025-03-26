Engineers India Secures ₹730 Crore Middle East Contracts

On March 25, 2025, Engineers India Ltd (EIL) won two contracts worth ₹730 crore from Middle East clients. The first contract worth ₹650 crores is for PMC (Project Management Consultancy) services for 5 years. The other contract is for engineering and project management services, worth ₹80 crore, with a tenure of four years.

Apart from these contracts, EIL was awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) contract worth ₹252.95 crore recently by Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) located in Assam. The EPCM contract relates to a 360-KTPA PPU project at Numaligarh Refinery and is targeted for completion within 36 months.

EIL net profit for the December quarter soared to ₹93.8 crore from ₹52.7 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA of the company rose by massive 95.8% at ₹98 crore, more than doubled from ₹50 crore in earlier year. These recent contracts coupled with strong financial performance demonstrate EIL’s expanding footprint across the globe as well as in the domestic engineering, project management and consultancy services.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Engineers India Ltd is currently trading at ₹158.90 which is a 2.68% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 22% dip in the last one year, and 1.73% dip in the last one month.