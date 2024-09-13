iifl-logo-icon 1
Engineers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

181.43
(-3.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Engineers India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

505.53

675.5

568.1

500.18

Depreciation

-23.42

-23.83

-23.82

-22.5

Tax paid

-91.07

-245.26

-190.22

-175.14

Working capital

-1,607.78

-141.77

-238.16

-479.38

Other operating items

Operating

-1,216.74

264.63

115.88

-176.85

Capital expenditure

9

58.62

8.72

53.8

Free cash flow

-1,207.74

323.25

124.6

-123.04

Equity raised

3,155.05

3,551.17

4,244.85

5,039.46

Investing

878.19

232.81

-288.41

456.97

Financing

8.6

4.92

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

252.76

168.47

Net in cash

2,834.09

4,112.16

4,333.81

5,541.86

Engineers India Shares Surge on ₹4,681 Crore New Orders

Engineers India Shares Surge on ₹4,681 Crore New Orders

13 Sep 2024|01:43 PM

As of March 31, 2024, the company's order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.

