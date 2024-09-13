Engineers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
505.53
675.5
568.1
500.18
Depreciation
-23.42
-23.83
-23.82
-22.5
Tax paid
-91.07
-245.26
-190.22
-175.14
Working capital
-1,607.78
-141.77
-238.16
-479.38
Other operating items
Operating
-1,216.74
264.63
115.88
-176.85
Capital expenditure
9
58.62
8.72
53.8
Free cash flow
-1,207.74
323.25
124.6
-123.04
Equity raised
3,155.05
3,551.17
4,244.85
5,039.46
Investing
878.19
232.81
-288.41
456.97
Financing
8.6
4.92
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
252.76
168.47
Net in cash
2,834.09
4,112.16
4,333.81
5,541.86
As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.Read More
