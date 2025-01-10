TO

THE MEMBERS OF

ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements") which include two joint operations accounted for on proportionate basis.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind As"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter Paragraph

4. We draw reference to Note 51 of Standalone Financial Statements related to contractors claim RS.40960.75 Lakh and counter claim by company RS.12907.15 Lakh, in litigation pending with Honble Supreme Court in respect of termination of contract by company in 2016.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. How our audit addressed the key audit matter A Revenue Recognition from Construction Contracts Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to the following: (Refer Note 3B and 24 of Standalone Financial Statements) • Evaluating the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy for revenue recognition. The Companys revenue primarily arises from construction contracts which, may be rendered in the form of engineering consultancy services and engineering procurement and construction (EPC) services through design-build contracts, and cost plus forms of construction contracts which by their nature, are complex given the significant judgments involved in the assessment of current and future contractual performance obligations. • Obtaining an understanding of the Companys processes and evaluating the design and testing the effectiveness of key internal financial controls, including those related to review and approval of contract estimates. The Company recognizes revenue relying on the estimates in relation to forecast contract revenue and forecast contract costs on the basis of stage of completion which is determined based on the proportion of contract costs incurred at balance sheet date, relative to the total estimated costs of the contract at completion. • For a sample of contracts, testing the appropriateness of amount recognized as revenue, basis percentage of completion method by evaluating key management judgments inherent in determining forecasted contract revenue and costs to complete the contract, including: These contract estimates are reviewed by the management on a periodic basis. In doing so, the management is required to exercise judgment in its assessment of the valuation of contract variations, claims and liquidated damages as well as the completeness and accuracy of forecast costs to complete and the ability to deliver contracts within contractually determined timelines. • Verifying the underlying documents such as original contract and its amendments, if any, for reviewing the significant contract terms and conditions; The revenue on contracts may also include variable considerations which are recognized when the recovery of such consideration is highly probable. • Evaluating the identification of performance obligation of the contract; Changes in these judgments, and the related estimates as contracts progress can result in material adjustments to revenue. In view of the involvement of significant estimates by the management and material impact on the Financial Statements, the matter has been determined as Key Audit Matter. • Testing the existence and valuation of variable consideration with respect to the contractual terms and inspecting the related correspondences with customers; and • Testing the estimates for consistency with the status of delivery of milestones and customers acceptance to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require changes in estimated costs or efforts to complete the remaining performance obligation. • For cost incurred to date, testing samples to appropriate supporting documents and performing cut-off procedures; • Performing analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenue recognized; and • Evaluating the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures related to contract revenue and costs in the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

B Contingent liabilities (Refer note 40A and 52 of Standalone Financial Statements) Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: The Company is subject to number of commercial claims including employees claims and tax & legal disputes, which have been disclosed in the financial statements based on the facts and circumstances of each case. Taxation and litigation exposures have been identified as a key audit matter due to the complexities involved in these matters, time scales involved for resolution and the potential financial impact of these on the financial statements. • Obtaining a detailed understanding processes and controls of the Management with respect to claims or disputes. Further, significant management judgment is involved in assessing the exposure of each case and thus a risk that such cases may not be adequately provided for or disclosed. • Evaluation of the design of the controls relating to compilation of the claims, assessment of probability of outcome, estimates of the timing and the amount of the outflows, an appropriate reporting by the management and testing implementation and operating effectiveness of the key controls. Performing following procedures on sample selected: • Understanding the matters by reading the correspondences, communications, minutes of the Audit Committee and or the Board meetings and discussions with the appropriate management personnel. • Making corroborative inquiries with appropriate level of the management personnel including status update, expectation of outcomes with the basis, and the future course of action contemplated by the Company, and perusing legal opinions, if any, obtained by the management. • Considering their opinions of attorney wherever available on probability assessment of the outcomes. • Evaluating the evidence supporting the judgment of the management about possible outcomes and the reasonableness of the estimates. • Evaluating appropriateness of adequate disclosures in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

7. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

9. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact to those charged with governance and review the steps taken by the management to communicate to those in receipt of the other information, if previously issued, to inform them of the revision.

The Other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Management Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

10. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

11. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

12. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

13. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

14. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

15. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

16. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

17. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

18. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

19. We did not audit the financial information of 2 joint operations which are unincorporated entities, whose financial information reflect total assets of RS.165.49 Lakh as at 31st March, 2024, total revenue of RS.85.20 Lakh and net cash inflow of RS.14.65 Lakh for the year ended on that date, as considered in the Standalone Financial Statements. The financial information of these joint operations is unaudited and has been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operations and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the joint operations, is based solely on such unaudited financial information certified by management. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, this financial information is not material to the Company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above said matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

20. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

21. As required by Section 143(5) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified by the Comptroller nd Auditor General of India for the company.

22. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act.

e. As per notification number G.S.R. 463(E) dated 5 June, 2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, section 164(2) of the Act regarding the disqualifications of Directors is not applicable to the company, since it is a Government Company.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report, as per notification number G.S.R. 463(E) dated 5 June, 2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, section 197 of the Act regarding the Managerial remuneration is not applicable to the company, since it is a Government Company.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 40A to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the current year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. As stated in note 37 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the current year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014 is applicable from April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For Datta Singla & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 006185N Sd/- VISHAKHA HARIT Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No.:096919 Date : 28th May 2024 UDIN: 24096919BKGXUL7500

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 20 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in the Independent

Auditors Report of even date

i. (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and ituation of Property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right of use asset.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The company has a program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuance to program, certain Property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year and according to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company, except in the following cases:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Two Flats at Viman Nagar, Pune 8.45 Engineers India Limited No Since 02-08-1991 Following documents are available: 1. Agreement 2. Sales Deed Property card not available. Six Flats in Andheri East, Mumbai 9.93 Engineers India Limited No Since 29-12-1977 Following documents are available: 1. Registered sales agreement 2. Share certificate property card not available.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii During the year the Company has not made investment in firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. The company has made investments in companies. During the year Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties except loans to employees to which we report as under:

Particulars Loans (Rs. in Lakh) Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiaries NIL - Joint ventures NIL - Associates NIL - Others Employees 4,267.48 Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date - Subsidiary NIL - Joint venture NIL - Associate NIL - Others Employees * 11,454.18

* Includes accrued interest

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company outstanding as at the balance sheet date remaining overdue for more than ninety days is as under:

(Rs. in Lakh)

No Of cases Principal amount overdue Interest overdue Total overdue Remarks if any 28 31.49 22.68 54.17 The loans are recoverable against retirement dues to the employees

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not directly or indirectly advanced loan to the persons covered under Section 185 of the Act or given guarantees or securities in connection with the loan taken by such persons and has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act, in respect of investments, loans, guarantee or security given, as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made there under. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

vi. As per the information and explanations given to us by the management, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for services rendered by the company.

vii. (a) Undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax,

Sales-Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Value Added Tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to company have generally been regularly deposited by company with appropriate authorities during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Value Added Tax, cess and any other statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable except as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any EPF ACT FPS 0.28 Apr22-Sept 23 15-05-22 To 15-09-23 NA Employees Aadhar no. not ceded

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited by the company on account of disputes is given below:

S. Name of Statue No Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Amount Including Interest (Rs. in Lakhs) 1 Sales Tax VAT Honble Supreme Court F.Y. 2009-10 4,777.74 2 Sales Tax VAT Honble Supreme Court F.Y. 2010-11 38,472.56 3 Sales Tax VAT Honble Supreme Court F.Y. 2013-14 841.87 4 Sales Tax VAT Honble Karnataka High Court F.Y. 2015-16 770.78 5 Sales Tax VAT Honble Karnataka High Court F.Y. 2016-17 65.81 6 Sales Tax VAT Honble Karnataka High Court F.Y. 2014-15 1,059.89

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of he records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as ncome in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of ur examination of the records of the Company, the company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, paragrapRs.3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and based on audit procedures performed, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations give to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activity. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, there is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects, requiring a transfer the unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act;

(b) In respect of On-going projects, the Corporation has transferred amount remaining unspent as at the year end to a special account with in a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provisions of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 21 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in the Independent Auditors Report of even date.

According to the information and explanations given to us we report as under:

S. No Areas Examined Observations/Findings 1 Whether the Company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT systemRs. If yes, the implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated. The Company has in-house developed IT software and systems in place to process all the accounting transactions. The Company has adequate internal control system to process all the accounting transactions through IT system. 2 Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts/ loans/interest etc. made by a lender to the Company due to the Companys inability to repay the loanRs. If yes, the financial impact may be stated whether such cases are properly accounted forRs. ( In case, lender is a government company). The company has not taken any loan as on balance sheet date. Therefore, there is no case of restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts/ loans/ interest etc. 3 Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) received/ receivable for specific schemes from Central/State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/ utilized as per its term and conditionsRs. List the cases of deviation. No funds were received during the year however funds receivable for specific schemes from Central/State agencies were properly accounted for/utilized as per its terms and conditions.

For Datta Singla & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 006185N Sd/- VISHAKHA HARIT Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No.:096919 Date : 28th May 2024 UDIN: 24096919BKGXUL7500

Annexure C to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 22(f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in the Independent Auditors Report of even date.

Report on the Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED ("the company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.