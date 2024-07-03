Engineers India Ltd Summary

Engineers India Limited (EIL) is a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The Company operates into two major segments, Consultancy & Engineering Projects and Turnkey Projects. The Company is an engineering consultancy company providing design, engineering, procurement, construction and integrated project management services, focused on the oil and gas and petrochemicals industries in India and internationally. It operates in a diverse set of other sectors including non-ferrous mining and metallurgy and infrastructure. They are also a primary provider of engineering consultancy services for the GoIs energy security initiative under its Integrated Energy Policy for strategic crude storages. The Companys services include preparation of project feasibility reports, technology selection, project management, process design, basic and detailed engineering, procurement, inspection, project audit, supply chain management, cost engineering, planning and scheduling, facilitation of statutory and regulatory approvals for Indian projects, construction management, and commissioning. The company also provides specialist services such as heat and mass transfer equipment design, environmental engineering services, specialist materials and maintenance services, energy conservation services, plant operation and safety services. They also execute projects on a turnkey basis. The companys business is aligned into two principal operating segments: the Consultancy and Engineering segment and the Lumpsum Turnkey Projects segment. The projects on which the company provides engineering consultancy and project management and implementation services are included in the Consultancy and Engineering segment. The projects that they undertake on a turnkey basis are included in their Lumpsum Turnkey Projects segment. With corporate office in New Delhi, EIL also operates from its office in Gurugram, branch office in Mumbai, three regional engineering offices in Kolkata, Chennai & Vadodara and has inspection offices at all major manufacturing locations of the country. The companys overseas presence is marked by an engineering office in Abu Dhabi, which caters to the business needs in UAE/Middle-East region. Additionally, there are offices in London, Milan and Shanghai to coordinate the activities of international procurement and marketing.EIL has a wholly owned subsidiary, Certification Engineers International Limited (CEIL), which provides services in the field of certification, re-certification, third party inspection services. The company has also established a Joint Venture viz, Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) with National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCIL) for revival of Ramagundam Fertilizer Plant. Engineers India Limited was incorporated in March 15, 1965 to provide engineering and related technical services for petroleum refineries and other industrial projects. In the year 1967, the Company became a wholly owned Government Company. In the year 1969, it diversified into petrochemicals.In the year 1971, the Company formed Ocean Engineering Department. It commenced their first metallurgical project in the year 1972. In 1973, they entered into Fertilizers and Pipeline projects and also opened the procurement office in London. In the next year, they got their first overseas assignment. In the year 1976, the company formed the training division and in the next year they got their first Oil & Gas processing project.In the year 1989, the company opened their own R&D Centre at Gurgaon. In the year 1992, they opened their Engineering Office in Qatar. In the year next year, they opened their regional offices in Chennai and Vadodara. In the year 1993, the company formed EIL Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd as a wholly owned subsidiary company and in the next year, they formed another wholly owned subsidiary company namely, Certification Engineers International Ltd. In the year 1996, the Government of India disinvested about 6% of their holding in the company through a private placement to certain banks, mutual funds etc. In the year 1997, the company was awarded the Mini Ratna Status by the Government of India. In the year 1998, the company diversified into LNG and Refinery Residue based Power Plants. In the next year, they entered into Turnkey Contracting, in which they undertook turnkey projects in the areas of Offshore Platforms and Offsite Automation.During the year 2001-02, the company received two orders for LSTK job from ONGC for their MNW Platform project for a value of Rs 820 crore and N11/N12 Well Platforms Project for a value of Rs 400 crore. Also, they secured new business totaling Rs 1331 crore. They completed and commissioned Hazira-Dahej Gas Pipeline of IPCL, Vizag-Vijaywada Multiproduct Pipeline to Secunderabad of HPCL and Cochin-Coimbatore-Karur Multi-product Pipeline of Petronet CCK Ltd. Also, they completed the 204 km long 18 dia Tatipaka-Kondapale Pipeline Project of GAIL along with modification ofterminal at Tatipaka. During the year, the company commissioned third Gas Turbine for BPCLs Captive Power Plant expansion project at Mahul, Mumbai. Also, they set up Front-End Marketing and Engineering offices at Abu Dhabi and Qatar to service the oil and gas projects in the Gulf region. Through these offices, EIL secured and executed a number of consultancy assignments.In September 2001, they commissioned the Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit at Haldia Refinery. In December 2001, the 600,000 TPA Diesel Hydrotreater Project with associated facilities at Guwahati Refinery was mechanically completed. In the area of Port & Terminals, the POL jetty with topside facilities for BPCL at Jawaharlal Nehru Port was commissioned in February 2002.During the year 2002-03, the company completed the major refinery projects such as Second DHDS Reactor Project of Kochi Refineries, Diesel Hydrotreater, Solvent Dewaxing and Hydrogen Units of IOCL at Digboi, Diesel Hydrotreater Unit of IOCL at Guwahati, Diesel Hydrotreater and FCC Units of IOCL at Barauni and The FCC Revamp at BPCLs Mumbai Refinery. In the Pipeline division, they completed the Mangalore-Bangalore multi-products. During the year, in the Onshore Oil & Gas, jobs pertaining to LBDP expansion and gas plant for Niko Resources Ltd., Gas Metering Station at ONGC, Hazira, Improved Oil Recovery Project at ONGC, Gandhar and NTGG Project at GAIL, Vaghodia were completed. In the Offshore Oil & Gas, they commissioned the fifth process Gas Compressor at HRC platform in the Heera field, the BHN Process Revamp project, augmentation of living accommodation at NLW platform and engineering of the STD platform in South Tapti field. In the Metallurgy division, they completed the Nalco Alumina/ Aluminium expansion project. Also, they commissioned the Aluminium Smelter Expansion Project of INDAL at Hirakud.During the year 2003-04, the company completed the major refinery projects such as Hydrotreating Project of IOCL at Digbol and 3 MMTPA Refinery Expansion Project of CPCL, Chennai. In Petrochemicals, they completed the FEED Packages for Instrumentation Modernisation of KNPC, Kuwait. In the Pipelines, the company completed the projects such as Dahej-Vijaipir Product Pipeline of Gail, Extension of Mumbai-Munmad Pipeline of BPCL and Vizag-Secundarabad LPG Pipeline of Gail. Also, they completed the MNW offshore project and N11/N12 platform project of ONGC.During the year 2003-04, the company completed some of the major refinery projects such as 6 MMTPA Refinery Modernisation Project of BPCL, Mumbai and AVU Revamp at Mathura Refinery of IOCL. They completed the prestigious 610 Km long 42 inch diameter Dahej-Vijaipur Pipeline for transporting re-gasified LNG from the coast of Dahej in Gujarat to the HBJ Pipeline. Also they completed FEED Services Contract for Inter Refineries Pipelines (IRP) Project of Takreer, an ADNOC Group of Companies of Abu Dhabi. The Export Pipeline Project of Hazira LNG (Shell Group Company), Mora- Sajod Pipeline Project of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd and Blue Sky Pipeline Project of GAIL were the domestic projects which were completed during the year.During the year 2005-06, the company completed the refinery projects such as DHT, CDU/VDU, OHCU, Sulphur Block and associated Utilities & Offsites for Panipat Refinery Expansion Project of IOCL, Capacity Expansion cum Modernisation Project, Phase-I at Kochi of KRL and Reconstruction of FCC Unit at Gujarat Refinery, Vadodara of IOCL. The Metallurgy division completed the some of the projects such as Engineering services for 1.4 MMTPA Greenfield Alumina Refinery Project of Vedanta Aluminia at Lanjigarh and Preparation of Concept Study for 1.5 MMTPA Greenfield Alumina Refinery and Mining Complex in Orissa for BHP Billiton, the worlds largest mining & base metals company in the world.During the year, the company completed some of the overseas assignments such as Ahwaz-Marun gas Compression & Treatment Plant of Iran International Engineering Company, third Aromatics Plant of Bou Ali Sina Petrochemicals Company and Expansion of Olefins Plant of Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company. Also, the Plant Operations & Safety division commissioned Hydrocracker Unit of Mumbai Refinery Modernisation Project of BPCL and Hydrogen, DHT and Hydrocracker Units of Panipat Refinery. In November 2005, the expansion of UP Petrochemicals Complex of GAIL at Pata was completed and successfully commissioned. In December 2005, ONGC awarded the job for Revival of MNW Platform on EPC basis and in February 2006, D-1 Well Cum Water Injection Project of ONGC was commissioned.During the year 2006-07, the company completed three major refinery projects namely, Motor Spirit Quality Upgradation Project at Gujarat Refinery, Vadodara of IOCL, 10.5 MMTPA CDU/VDU at Vadinar Refinery of Essar Oil and Expansion of Panipat Refinery of IOCL to 12 MMTPA. In the Petrochemicals Division, they commissioned the PTA Project of Panipat Refinery. In the Pipelined division, they completed 343 km multi product Pune-Sholapur pipeline of HPCL and 776 km Mumbai-Manmad-Manglaya pipeline extension of BPCL. Also, they started pre-project activities on the 1092 km Mundra-Bhatinda Crude Oil Pipeline of GGSRL for the upcoming Bhatinda Refinery.During the year, the Metallurgy division bagged consultancy services contracts from National Mineral Development Corporation for some of their upcoming projects. In the Turnkey projects, they commissioned the Rs 821 crore Paraxylene Plant. They completed the overseas assignments such as, Engineering Consultancy Services for Shuaiba Petrochemicals Complex of Equate Petrochemical Company, Kuwait and Product storage Tanks at Buipe and Bolgatanga for BOST, Ghana. In December 2006, they completed the MNW revival project in Mumbai.During the year 2007-08, the company completed the Refinery Project of Essar Oil at Vadinar. Green Fuel & Emission Control Project of HPCL, Mumbai, Clean Fuel Project at Visakh Refinery of HPCL and Diesel Hydeotreated Project (DHDT) of BRPL are at an advanced stage of construction. In the Pipelines, they completed 340 km Dabhol-Panvel Gas Pipeline of GAIL and 1066 km Mundra-Delhi Multi-Product Pipeline of HPCL. Also, Work on 660 km Numaligarh - Siliguri Pipeline of Oil India, the 935 km Vadinar - Bina Pipeline for transportation of crude oil to Bina Refinery and the 1012 km Mundra - Bathinda Crude oil Pipelining of HMPL for transporting crude to the Guru Gobind Singh Refinery Project are progress.In the Onshore Oil & Gas, the work on Expansion of Dahej LNG Terminal of Petronet LNG Ltd from 5 MMTPA to 10 MMTPA for which EIL is providing PMC services is progressing well. In the Metallurgy, Muri Alumina Refinery Expansion Project of Hindalco was successfully completed. They completed the seven overseas assignments during the year. The Government of India had approved setting up strategic crude oil storages in the country at three locations, namely Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur. In September 2007, a new HDPE Unit of Petrochemicals Complex at Pata of Gail was mechanically complete and successfully taken into commercial production in December 2007. During the year, the company was awarded EPCM contract for the grass roots Petrochemicals Complex, being set up at Lepetkata near Dibrugarh as part of the Assam accord of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymers Ltd. The company was also awarded the preparation of a feasibility report for setting up a polypropylene complex at Mangalore based on propylene recovered from FCCU LPG for ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd. During the period, they bagged the prestigious 588 km Vijaipur- Dadri - Bawana Gas Pipeline Project of GAIL besides Bina - Kota Pipeline Project of BPCL. The company was successful in bagging the green field 1.4 MMTPA Alumina Refinery Project of JSW Alumina Ltd.During the year 2008-09, the company commissioned three Mumbai Offshore Control Centres of ONGC. In Metallurgy, the company was awarded two major engineering consultancy jobs namely 0.36 MMTPA Smelter at Sambalpur, Orissa of Hindalco and 0.36 MMTPA Smelter at Singrauli, MP of Hindalco. In July 2008, the company and Tata Projects Ltd formed a joint venture to undertake projects in the hydrocarbon sector.During the year, the company entered into an MoU with Siirtec Nigi, Italy for the supply of Technology and Basic Design & Engineering Package of Sulphur recovery units with tail gas treatment to achieve sulphur recovery in excess of 99.8%. Also, EIL-SINI combine was awarded the job for supply of Technology and Basic design and engineering package for the MRPL Phase-III Project.During the year 2009-10, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) awarded PMC services contract to the company for projects Wellhead Platform and Process-cum-Living Quarter Platform. The company received work orders from ONGC, for providing consultancy services for Cluster-7, BHE and MNW-N-15 Pipeline of MNHRD Phase-II Project and WIN Revamp Project. Also, they received a work order from MRPL for executing SPM and Associated facilities including Subsea Pipeline Booster Station and Onshore Pipeline on OBE basis.During the year, the company commissioned Gas Gathering Station-I as part of Rudra Sagar Modernization project of ONGC under Assam Asset. They received the project for onshore gas processing faclities for Deen Dayal Field Development Project on OBE basis. The companys Metallurgy Division completed the Engineering work for Rectiformer Replacement for Reduction Lines 1&2 of Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA). In August 2010, the Government of India divested 10% of the paid up capital in the company. Thus, the shareholding of Government of India in the company reduced to 80.401% from 90.401%.In 2011, the company established the joint venture company Jabal EILIOT Company Limited with Jabal Dhahran Company Limited and IOT Infrastructure & Energy Services Limited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). During the year, Engineers India commenced work in the nuclear energy segment as well as the solar energy segment. During the year 2012-13, Engineers India entered into production sharing contract with the Government of India for exploration blocks. The year also marked the companys expansion into overseas fertilizer projects.In 2014, the company received OHSAS 18001 and ISO 14001 certification. During the year, the company successfully completed Further Public Offer (FPO) of 10% of paid-up equity share capital. During the year, the Government of India accorded the Navratna status to the company. In 2015, Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. was formed as a joint venture company among Engineers India, NFL and FCIL for revival of Ramagundam Fertilizer Project.In 2016, the Government of India completed the Offer for Sale (OFS) for divestment of 10% stake in the company. During the year, Engineers India received ISO 9001:2015 certification.In 2017, the company completed buyback of its own equity shares. Pursuant to the Public Announcement published on 17 June 2017 and letter of offer dated 17 July 2017, the company bought back its 4.19 crore equity shares at a buyback price of Rs 157 per share through tender offer route under Stock Exchange Mechanism and extinguished these shares on 16 August 2017.During the year 2018, technical bid evaluation of EPC packages of Chhara LNG Project of HPCL Shapoorji Energy Pvt. Limited (HSEPL), a Joint Venture between Flindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Shapoorji Pallonji Ports Private Limited were successfully completed.During the year 2018-19, the President of India acting through Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas disinvested 1,25,738 equity shares to Bharat 22 ETF through a New Fund Offer Scheme framed and consequently, the Government of India (Promoter) shareholding as on 31 March, 2019 reduced to 52% (32,85,63,993 equity shares).During the year 2018-19, the Company completed Underwater structural repair of HC Platform in Heera Field of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Western Offshore. Feasibility of Developing a Crude Oil Tank Farm and associated POL storage facilities at Jawahar Dweep, Mumbai Port Trust, Maharashtra for Offshore Oil & Gas and LNG Projects. In Pipeline segment, it completed EPCM services for Heat Traced Pipeline projects with associated facilities at Mumbai & Kochi refineries of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). Surge Analysis Study for Vadinar - Bina Pipeline Project of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL), Madhya Pradesh. In Petroleum Refining, it completed PMC services (Phase-II) for Revamp and Capacity Enhancement Project of BORL Refinery for increasing refining capacity from 6 MMTPA to 7.8 MMTPA. Pre-Project Activity for Vizag Refinery Modernization Project: Construction of new utility buildings for relocating existing facilities as part of revised pre-project activities of Vizag Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP), HPCL, Andhra Pradesh. HGU Revamp, SRU/O enrichment, SWS revamp and CDU-III 2 revamp of BPCL, Mumbai Refinery. Preparation of DFR and Licensor Selection for process units of Cauvery Basin Refinery project of Chennai Petroleum CorporationLimited (CPCL) at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. In Petrochemicals segment, the Company completed the assignments for DFR expansion of DFSU capacity from 1200 KTPA to 1500 KTPA for HMEL, Bathinda, Punjab. Under Phase-I, it provided PMC services to Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) for construction of underground unlined rock cavern storages in Vishakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur having a total capacity of 5.33 MMT. During the year 2019, Mangalore-Padur Pipeline, 110 kV HT line and Padur carven in Karnataka was commissioned. In Metallurgy segments, assignments like DPR for National Aluminium Company Limiteds (NALCO) brownfield smelter of APXe (500 KA) pot line and upgradation of existing pot line from 180 KA to 220 KA was commissioned. It completed Consultancy Services for Comprehensive Geostatistical Resource Evaluation and Resource Classification of Polymetallic Nodules in the Central Indian Ocean Basin for National Institute of Oceanography. Study for structure strengthening in Hindalco plant. It commissioned the PMC services for Rectifier in NALCO Alumina Refinery, Damanjodi. It completed Technical Assessment Report for requirement of land, water & power for NALCOs aluminium downstream project. It completed consultancy services for assessment of land requirement for expansion of alumina refinery of Vedanta. Under Infrastructure segment, major assignments in PMC services forHeadquarter Building in Delhi for Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI); Data Centre in Hyderabad for SBI; Housing Project of Gujarat Housing Board; Bhamashah State Data Centre in Jaipur for Department of Information Technology & Communication (DoIT&C), Government of Rajasthan were completed during the year 2018-19. Under Turnkey Projects, the Company commissioned Modification work at Hazira Plant, Surat, Gujarat under Daman Development Project of ONGC on OBE basis; It also installed Lean Gas Compressor at Hazira Plant, Surat, Gujarat of ONGC .During year 2019-20, in the upstream segment, Company secured assignments for PMC Services for Installation of Gas Turbine Compressor at Gandhar; Technical Feasibility Study for Successful Operation of LP Compressors at GGS4 Lakhmani & GCP Lakwa and Additional work under ongoing EPCM Services contract for Western Gateway Project Early Production facilities. In the midstream segment, it secured assignments for providing EPCM Services for Crude Oil Terminal (COT) at Paradip; Paradip Numaligarh Crude Oil Pipeline (PNCPL) and NRL-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPPL); Consultancy Services for Design, Engineering and Technical Studies, Supervision & Assistance for Crude Handling Facilities Project in Gulf of Kutch off Vadinar, Gujarat; Primary PMC Services for Balance Jobs of Dabhol LNG Terminal; PMC Services for Chhara LNG Terminal and PMC Services for LPG Cavern at Mangalore. In downstream hydrocarbon sector, assignments secured include Phase 1 of Overall Project Management and EPCM Services for 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA Capacity Expansion of Panipat Refinery (P-25 Project) of IOCL; EPCM services for 60 KTPA Polypropylene Plant at GAIL, Pata; PMC Services for Petro Resid Fluid Catalytic Cracker Unit along with Sulphur Recovery Unit & Associated Facilities including Utilities & Offsites at Mumbai Refinery of BPCL at Rasayani; Study for Capacity Expansion of IOCLs Paradip Refinery from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA; EPCM consultancy services for setting up of Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Gasoline-2, Butene-1 and Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) units at Lepetkata for BCPL and various other small assignments including several variation orders. In the Infrastructure segment, the Company secured assignment from Petronet LNG for Owners Engineer (OE) services for Construction of PLLs new Office Building Complex at Dwarka, in Delhi, additional work under ongoing agreement with UIDAI for PMC Services for Construction of Data Centre Office Complex & Residential Complex; an assignment from Department of Civil Aviation, Government of Goa for Technical Assistance related to Environmental Clearance for Mopa Airport and assignment from Airport Authority of India (AAI) for assessment of completion cost of assets occupied by AAI at Kempegowda International Airport (BIAL), Bengaluru. In the metallurgy segment, it secured assignments for Consultancy Services & Construction Management for addition of 11th Rectifier Group between Potline-3 & Line- 4 at NALCOs Smelter Plant at Angul in Odisha; Study report of Jhamarkotra Rock Phosphate Mine, Udaipur, Rajasthan and few other assignments including additional work under ongoing contract for Study of High Rise Structures Stability for AdityaAluminium Plant. In the International markets, the Company had a major breakthrough in Mongolia by securing first ever PMC consulting assignment for setting up a grass root refinery project under Line of Credit funding by Government of India to Government of Mongolia. In the refinery segment, it commissioned DCU, CGOT & LPG Treating unit for Distillate Yield Improvement Project at IOCL,Haldia Refinery, West Bengal and completed PFR for West Coast Refinery of RRPCL (Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals CorporationLimited) and DFR, Licensor Selection and BDEP for few process units of Cauvery Basin Refinery project of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. During the year 2019-20, major assignments completed in the Infrastructure segment include PMC Services for Development of IIT Patna Campus, Bihar; PMC Services for Establishing Cold Storage Facility at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh; Consultancy Services for Construction of PLLs Office Building Complex at Dwarka Delhi, and Consultancy Services for Third Party Assessment for Dept. ofInformation Technology & Communication (DoIT&C), Rajasthan. In the Petchem segment, it installated Flare Recovery Unit, Lower Explosive Limit (LEL) detector Adequacy check, Improvement of Utility System at GAIL, Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh; Evaluation of a new site for re-locating Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Maharashtra and Process development and BDEP preparation of Carbonation Process for Alkaline Waste water at GAIL, Pata, Uttar Pradesh. The Company made progress in various petrochemical projects, which included Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Plant (PDPP) of BPCL, Kochi Refinery, Kerala; LEPCM services for 500 TPD Methanol Project and Associated Facilities for Assam Petrochemicals Limited, Namrup; Licensor Selection and Pre-project activity for Andhra Pradesh Petrochemical complex at Kakinada for GAIL/ HPCL, and Polymer Addition project of HMEL at Guru Gobind Singh Refinery (GGSR) at Batinda. During the year 2019-20, the Company completed overseas assignments under PMC Services for Al Dabbiya ASR Gas Development Project of ADNOC Onshore, UAE. Design, Consultancy and PMC Services for Miscellaneous Tank Farm, Piping, Instrumentation and Control System, Inspection, Repair, Maintenance & Upgrade works at various depots of ADNOC Distribution, UAE. Project Management Assistance (PMA) services for improvement of Fire fighting Facilities at Abu Dhabi Refinery for ADNOC Refining, UAE. PMC Services for Hail Full Field Development Project of M/s ADOC, Japan. DFR of 306 km White Petroleum Oil (Multiproduct) Pipeline from Chittagong to Dhaka for Padma Oil Company Limited, Bangladesh. Feasibility Study for Energy reduction & optimization at Ruwais Refinery West of M/s ADNOC Refining. Detailed engineering services for DM & Distillate Water intertransfer system for L&M stations for Jebel Ali power station complex of M/s DEWA, UAE. Integrity Assessment of circulation Water Tank T- 5601 of M/s ADNOC Fertilizers, UAE.During year 2020-21, the Company acquired Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) shareholding in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) by the consortium of Oil India Limited (OIL) and Engineers India Limited (EIL), wherein OIL is the consortium leader. It acquired 3,21,46,957 equity shares at a value of Rs. 70000 lakhs in the share capital of NRL from BPCL pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed on March 25, 2021 in consortium with OIL and consequently, the post acquisition, Companys equity shareholding in NRL stood at 4.37%.During the year 2020-21, Company completed consultancy assignments in the Upstream Oil and Gas segment. It made Pre-Feasibility Study for upcoming Naphtha and HFHSD handling facility for storage and transportation of Uran Naphtha to Hazira of ONGC; DFR for Single Point Mooring (SPM) at Padur, Karnataka for Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL); It completed pipeline assignment for DFR for Naharkatiya - Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline Phase-3 of OIL and DFR for upgradation of Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline of OIL. It completed BS-VI up-gradation of IOCLs Panipat Refinery, Haryana, Gujarat Refinery, Haldia Refinery, West Bengal and Bongaigaon Refinery, Assam. EPCM Services for BS-VI Fuel Quality Project of HMEL, Bhatinda Refinery, Punjab consisting of New DHDT (1.9 MMTPA), HGU & Offsite. PMC and EPCM services for BS-VI Project at BPCL, Kochi Refinery, Kerala. Consultancy Services for establishing Asset Integrity Management System for Petrochemical Static Assets, HMEL, Bhatinda, Punjab. Adequacy check and Basic Engineering for DHDT Naphtha spliter revamp at HMEL Bhatinda, Punjab. PMC services for New STG at HMEL, Bhatinda, Punjab and DFR, Licensor Selection and BEDP for all process units for Cauvery Basin Refinery (CBR) project of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Study & Rapid Risk Assessment (RRA) Study for Petro Resid Fluid Catalytic Cracker unit (PRFCC) at Mumbai Refinery (MR), Polypropylene Unit at Rasayani and Pipelines from MR to Rasayani for BPCL. Pre Project Activities of Rajasthan Refinery Project of HRRL, Barmer. Detailed Feasibility Report for Marketing Terminal at Barmer, Rajasthan of HPCL. EPCM services for LPG Import facility of BPCL at Haldia, West Bengal. MR-II Tankages project of HPCL at Mumbai Refinery, Maharashtra. EPCM services for Kerosene Hydro-Desulphurization unit at BORL Bina Refinery, Madhya Pradesh. Phase-I PMC services for PRFCC along with Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) associated facilities including Utility & Offsite at MumbaiRefinery and Polypropylene Unit (PPU) along with associated facilities including Utility & Offsite at Rasayani, Maharashtra for BPCL. EPCM Services for Elevated Hot LPG Flare System at Bina Dispatch Terminal (BDT) Bina, Madhya Pradesh of BPCL. Petrochemical assignments completed during the year included Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Plant (PDPP) of BPCL, Kochi Refinery, Kerala comprising of Acrylic Acid Unit, Oxo-Alcohol and Acrylates Units. EPCM services for NHT modification of OMPL, Mangalore, Karnataka for MRPL. Consultancy Services for DFR, EIA/ RRA and Licensor Selection for Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH)/ Polypropylene (PP) Unit at GAIL, Usar in Maharashtra. Additional jobs to increase the operational flexibility of C2 C3 Recovery Plant, GAIL, Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh.EPCM Consultancy Services for replacement of Regenerator Column of Gas Sweetening Unit at GAIL, Pata, Uttar Pradesh. It completed DFR & PMC for Pre-project Activities (PPA) for New SPM facility at Padur, Karnataka by ISPRL. Further, the Company made progress in PMC services for storage of 80,000 MT of LPG in underground rock caverns at Mangalore, Karnataka by HPCL. It completed Consultancy services for assessment of land requirement for common corridor project at Gopalpur, for Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha. Under Infrastructure, the Company completed PMC services for rejuvenation of 9 cities of Odisha underAMRUT Scheme (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation). PMC Services for establishment of main campus of CentralUniversity of Punjab at Bhatinda. PMC Services for Construction of NCR Biotech Science Cluster Phase-2 works at Faridabad, Haryana. Technical Assistance for Environmental Clearance of Mopa Airport, Goa. Assessment of completion cost of assets occupied by AAIat Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru (BIAL), Karnataka. The Company has taken 26% equity stakes in a JV Company M/s Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals (RFCL) along with NFL and FClL and accordingly, RFCL has been formed to pilot the Revival of Ramagundam Fertilizer Project, Telangana.During the year 2020-21, the Company completed Engineering Services for Instrument Air Network Upgrade and Oily Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project, ADNOC, UAE. FEED for Power Supply re-arrangement of 11 KV distribution network fed from substation-0 by constructing new 132 / 33 / 11 KV substation at Ruwais Refinery East (RRE), ADNOC, UAE. Upper Zakum/Artificial Island facilities under Engineering Service Agreement (ESA), UAE and FEED for Hail Oil Field Water Injection Project (WIP), ADOC, Japan under the Overseas assignments.During the year 2021-22, the Company completed construction of Fifth Oil Berth at Jawahar Dweep Island of Mumbai Port Trust, Maharashtra. In Pipeline assignment, it completed PMC services for 36 x 357 km Vijaipur - Auraiya, Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL; PMC services for 18 x 45 km Re-routing of Mumbai - Manmad Pipeline for BPCL; Mehsana - Bathinda Pipeline Project Phase - II of GSPL India Gasnet Ltd. (GIGL); EPCM services for Western Gateway Project Early Production facilities of Western Concessions Pvt. Ltd., Maharashtra;Seismic Analysis of Kandla - Gorakhpur LPG Pipeline of IOCL, BPCL, HPCL JV. Under Petroleum Refining, the Company completed Mumbai Refinery Expansion Project (MREP) of HPCL at Mumbai, Maharashtra to produce upgraded BS-VI fuels along with expansion of Plant capacity by 2.5 MMTPA; Indjet Unit (ATF Hydro Treating Process) of IOCL Barauni, Bihar under R&D initiative of EIL and IOCL; EPCM services for BS-VI Project and associated facilities at MRPL Refinery, Mangalore, Karnataka to upgrade their products to BS- VI standards; PMC Services, Phase - I for capacity expansion of IOCL Panipat Refinery, Haryana from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA (P25 Project); Feasibility Study for Capacity Expansion of IOCLs Paradip Refinery, Odisha from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA; Preliminary Site Feasibility Study for the Proposed Location at Barsu - Solgaon, Rajapur Taluka, Ratnagiri District, Maharashtra for Setting up 60 MMTPA West Coast Refinery and Petrochemical Complex. In Petrochemical Assignment, it completed Consultancy Services for Techno-Commercial Feasibility Study of Naphtha Cracker Expansion Phase - II and New Ethylene/ Propylene Derivative Project, Panipat, Haryana for IOCL. It progressed in PMC services for storage of 80,000 MT of LPG in underground rock caverns at Mangalore, Karnataka for HPCL. In Metallurgy, it completed assignments in DFR for Kodingamali Bauxite Mines of Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., Odisha; Feasibility Report of Jhamarkotra Rock Phosphate Mines, Udaipur for Rajasthan state Mines and Minerals Ltd.; Assessment of Land requirement for Byproduct disposal from FGD Plant at Aditya Aluminium, Lapanga, Odisha for Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd. It achieved progress in Consultancy services for Retrofitting of HRD (High-Rate Decanter) and DCW (Deep Cone Washer) in Stream - 1, Stream - 2 and Stream - 3 of NALCO at Damanjodi, Odisha; Consultancy services for 2nd Raw Water Intake Pump House and Pipeline at Damanjodi, Odisha of NALCO; Consultancy services for procurement and installation of Reclaimer and Associated Facilities in NALCOs Alumina Refinery at Damanjodi, Odisha; Consultancy services and construction management for additionth of 11 Rectifier Group (Swing Group) between Potlines 3 and 4 of Aluminium Smelter at NALCO, Angul, Odisha; Preparation of DPR and Selection of Technology for Bauxite Conveying System from Pottangi Mines to Alumina Refinery, Damanjodi, Odisha of NALCO; Owners Engineer Services for MDO and Evacuation facilities at Kurmitar Iron Ore Mines for Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd.,Odisha.During the year 2021-22, the Company completed Engineering PMC for Development of Tourist Infrastructure Facilities in and around Khajuraho Group of Temples for Indian Oil Foundation, Madhya Pradesh; Supervision of Mumbai - Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project (C4, C6 and P4 packages) of National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd., Gujarat. For Overseas Consultancy Assignments, it completed FEED for Permanent Radioactive Source storage at Das Island; In Turnkey projects, it completed SRU Revamp at ONGC Hazira Plant, Gujarat.During the year 2022-23, the Company commissioned three EPCCs achieved for LNG Import, Storage and Regasification Terminal Project, Chhara (Gujarat) in the Offshore Oil & Gas and LNG sectors, EPCM Services for Krishnapatnam - Hyderabad Multi Product Pipeline, BPCL (Part A) in the Pipelines sector, Sulphur Recovery Block of 2 X 100 TPD capacity along with offsites of CPCL, Manali Refinery at Chennai, Tamil Nadu in the Petroleum Refining; Vizag Refinery Modernization Project of HPCL, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Primary process units and major utilities commissioned; Offsite works associated with CDU/VDU commissioning completed, Techno Economical valuation (TEV) study for HMELs 1.2 MMTPA Petrochemical Project at Bhatinda for State Bank of India (SBI). EPCM services for 60 KTPA Polypropylene plant at Pata Petrochemical Complex, Uttar Pradesh of GAIL. Licensor Selection, Engineering and Construction Management (LEPCM) services for 500 TPD Methanol Project and Associated Facilities for Assam Petrochemicals Limited, Namrup, Assam. n PMC services for storage of 80,000 MT of LPG in underground rock caverns at Mangalore, Karnataka for HPCL. Key Metallurgy Assignments comprising Assessment of Land and Water requirement for proposed 24 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant including facilities like Captive Riverine Jetty, CPP (1200 MW), Cement Plant (18.75 MTPA) of Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Ltd. at Kendrapada, Odisha for IPICOL commissioned; 1.0 MTPA Refinery at Raygada/ Koraput district, 0.5 MTPA Aluminum Smelter and 1400 MW Captive Power Plant at Dhenkanal District, Odisha for IPICOL commissioned. PMC Services for New Campus Design and Development of IIM Nagpur at MIHAN, Maharashtra. Independent Engineer for Development and Construction of Green Field International Airport at Mopa, Goa. EPC Management Services for Phase - II of HP Green R&D center at Bengaluru of HPCL, Karnataka. Facility Up gradation at International Advanced Research Centre at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh; Pre-Feasibility Study for Syn-Gas to Methanol Based Value Added Products at JSPL, Angul Plant, Odisha in Coal Sector. Ethanol blended Motor Spirit system (EBMS) was commissioned for Alternative Fuel; Overseas Consultancy Assignments including EPCM services for 10 x 131 km, HSD India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline Project (IBFPL) from Siliguri, India to Parbatipur, Bangladesh. FEED Study for LNG Tanks, Jetty Topside and Plant Process System for LNG liquefaction and Export Terminal at Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria for M/S Padah LNG FZE (PLF); FEED for Replacement of Waste Water Treatment Plant Absorption Chiller for BAPCO, Bahrain; FEED for Debottlenecking the Existing Produced Water Treatment Plant Capacity From 200 MBD To 300 MBD For 1 MMBD Phase-1 Project, ADNOC Offshore, UAE. Plant Modification Requests (PMRs) and Engineering Work requests (EWRs) (Package-03) for Das Island consisting of Work, ADNOC Offshore, UAE. Umm Shaif facilities Plant Modification Requests (PMRs) and Engineering Work requests (EWRs) (Package 4.1), ADNOC Offshore, UAE; Provision of PMC Services on Call - off basis (UZ Well Hook - Up Project) for ADNOC Offshore, UAE; Zirku Island Facilities Studies/ Engineering Packages (PMRS and FCS) (Package - 3), ADNOC, UAE. Revamp of Slug Catcher IIA (5 Fingers) at Uran Plant of ONGC in Maharashtra for Turnkey Projects.