|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|ENGINEERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to inter-alia consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Approval of Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results and limited review report for the quarter & half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|ENGINEERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on 30th june 2024 and limited review report for the quarter ended on 30th june 2024 Approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|ENGINEERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to inter-alia consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|ENGINEERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve (i) Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 and (ii) Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Board declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per share (on the face value of Rs.5/- each) of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 02.02.2024)
As of March 31, 2024, the company's order book was ₹7,823 Crore, with significant contributions from the domestic sector amounting to ₹2,907 Crore in FY24.
