Summary

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) is one of Indias leading entities mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Fertilizers, Industrial Chemicals and providing IT related services in the areas of Information Technology. The company has set up core Chemical and Petrochemical Plants such as Methanol, Formic Acid, Nitric Acid, Acetic Acid, Toluene Di-Isocyanate, Aniline, Ammonium Nitrate, Ethyl Acetate, Methyl Formate, etc. The company is the only producer of Acetic Acid and one of the two producers of Formic Acid in India and has largest single stream Aniline plant in India. The company is the only manufacturer of Toluene Di-Isocyanate in South East Asia and Indian sub Continent. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Bharuch in Gujarat. (n) Code Solutions - IT Division of the company, provides several value-added IT services and solutions covering System Integration, Smart Cities Implementation, e-Auction, e-Procurement, Block Chain and Education Domain, e-Governance Projects, Data Centres, Cloud services, CCTV Surveillance Systems, etc. The company is carrying out the activities of information technology at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Ltd was incorporated on May 10th, 1976 at Bharuch in Gujarat. The company is joint sector enterprise promoted by the Government of Gujarat and the Gujarat State Fertilizer Company Ltd. In the year 1982, the company started their manufacturing and

