SectorChemicals
Open₹567
Prev. Close₹567
Turnover(Lac.)₹78.4
Day's High₹569.25
Day's Low₹561.3
52 Week's High₹814.9
52 Week's Low₹524
Book Value₹572.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,249.98
P/E18.99
EPS29.88
Divi. Yield2.91
INEOS Acetyls is the world's leading producer of acetic acid, whereas GNFC is the only current manufacturer in India.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
146.94
155.42
155.42
155.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,050.8
8,850.94
7,743.42
5,828.25
Net Worth
8,197.74
9,006.36
7,898.84
5,983.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,128.69
5,162.42
5,837.31
4,588.77
yoy growth (%)
-0.65
-11.56
27.2
0.8
Raw materials
-2,328.12
-2,737.76
-2,532.73
-2,191.82
As % of sales
45.39
53.03
43.38
47.76
Employee costs
-451.47
-513.3
-394.96
-374.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
948.3
424.78
1,161.97
422.82
Depreciation
-272.3
-264.33
-270.47
-251.44
Tax paid
-259.1
74.07
-372.45
-193.75
Working capital
-305.58
1,478.7
-546.61
-402.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.65
-11.56
27.2
0.8
Op profit growth
85.21
-61.04
113.01
15.98
EBIT growth
125.15
-65.91
101.46
10.95
Net profit growth
38.15
-36.81
51.45
201.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,930
10,227
8,642
5,128.69
5,162.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,930
10,227
8,642
5,128.69
5,162.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
469
361
210
237.23
152.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
RAJ KUMAR
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
MAMTA VERMA
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gauri Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ranjan Kumar Ghosh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jagdish Prasad Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhadresh Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAVICHANDRAN NARASIMHAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Piyushkumar Sinha
Managing Director
Pankaj Joshi
Non Executive Director
Kamal Dayani
Additional Director
S J Haider
Additional Director
T Natarajan
Reports by Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) is one of Indias leading entities mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Fertilizers, Industrial Chemicals and providing IT related services in the areas of Information Technology. The company has set up core Chemical and Petrochemical Plants such as Methanol, Formic Acid, Nitric Acid, Acetic Acid, Toluene Di-Isocyanate, Aniline, Ammonium Nitrate, Ethyl Acetate, Methyl Formate, etc. The company is the only producer of Acetic Acid and one of the two producers of Formic Acid in India and has largest single stream Aniline plant in India. The company is the only manufacturer of Toluene Di-Isocyanate in South East Asia and Indian sub Continent. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Bharuch in Gujarat. (n) Code Solutions - IT Division of the company, provides several value-added IT services and solutions covering System Integration, Smart Cities Implementation, e-Auction, e-Procurement, Block Chain and Education Domain, e-Governance Projects, Data Centres, Cloud services, CCTV Surveillance Systems, etc. The company is carrying out the activities of information technology at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Ltd was incorporated on May 10th, 1976 at Bharuch in Gujarat. The company is joint sector enterprise promoted by the Government of Gujarat and the Gujarat State Fertilizer Company Ltd. In the year 1982, the company started their manufacturing and
Read More
The Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹561.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹8249.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is 18.99 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹524 and ₹814.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.21%, 3 Years at 8.44%, 1 Year at -28.73%, 6 Month at -21.63%, 3 Month at -16.30% and 1 Month at -11.01%.
