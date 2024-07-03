iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

561.45
(-0.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open567
  • Day's High569.25
  • 52 Wk High814.9
  • Prev. Close567
  • Day's Low561.3
  • 52 Wk Low 524
  • Turnover (lac)78.4
  • P/E18.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value572.66
  • EPS29.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,249.98
  • Div. Yield2.91
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open664.9
  • Day's High674.95
  • Spot672.7
  • Prev. Close670.3
  • Day's Low655.8
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot1,300
  • OI(Chg %)-8,64,500 (-25.77%)
  • Roll Over%5.99
  • Roll Cost1.5
  • Traded Vol.57,56,400 (1,176.08%)
View More Futures

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

567

Prev. Close

567

Turnover(Lac.)

78.4

Day's High

569.25

Day's Low

561.3

52 Week's High

814.9

52 Week's Low

524

Book Value

572.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,249.98

P/E

18.99

EPS

29.88

Divi. Yield

2.91

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 16.5

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GNFC inks pact with INEOS of UK for new acetic unit in India

GNFC inks pact with INEOS of UK for new acetic unit in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

INEOS Acetyls is the world's leading producer of acetic acid, whereas GNFC is the only current manufacturer in India.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.30%

Non-Promoter- 27.30%

Institutions: 27.30%

Non-Institutions: 31.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

146.94

155.42

155.42

155.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,050.8

8,850.94

7,743.42

5,828.25

Net Worth

8,197.74

9,006.36

7,898.84

5,983.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,128.69

5,162.42

5,837.31

4,588.77

yoy growth (%)

-0.65

-11.56

27.2

0.8

Raw materials

-2,328.12

-2,737.76

-2,532.73

-2,191.82

As % of sales

45.39

53.03

43.38

47.76

Employee costs

-451.47

-513.3

-394.96

-374.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

948.3

424.78

1,161.97

422.82

Depreciation

-272.3

-264.33

-270.47

-251.44

Tax paid

-259.1

74.07

-372.45

-193.75

Working capital

-305.58

1,478.7

-546.61

-402.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.65

-11.56

27.2

0.8

Op profit growth

85.21

-61.04

113.01

15.98

EBIT growth

125.15

-65.91

101.46

10.95

Net profit growth

38.15

-36.81

51.45

201.88

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,930

10,227

8,642

5,128.69

5,162.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,930

10,227

8,642

5,128.69

5,162.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

469

361

210

237.23

152.67

View Annually Results

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

RAJ KUMAR

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

MAMTA VERMA

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gauri Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ranjan Kumar Ghosh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jagdish Prasad Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhadresh Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAVICHANDRAN NARASIMHAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Piyushkumar Sinha

Managing Director

Pankaj Joshi

Non Executive Director

Kamal Dayani

Additional Director

S J Haider

Additional Director

T Natarajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) is one of Indias leading entities mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Fertilizers, Industrial Chemicals and providing IT related services in the areas of Information Technology. The company has set up core Chemical and Petrochemical Plants such as Methanol, Formic Acid, Nitric Acid, Acetic Acid, Toluene Di-Isocyanate, Aniline, Ammonium Nitrate, Ethyl Acetate, Methyl Formate, etc. The company is the only producer of Acetic Acid and one of the two producers of Formic Acid in India and has largest single stream Aniline plant in India. The company is the only manufacturer of Toluene Di-Isocyanate in South East Asia and Indian sub Continent. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Bharuch in Gujarat. (n) Code Solutions - IT Division of the company, provides several value-added IT services and solutions covering System Integration, Smart Cities Implementation, e-Auction, e-Procurement, Block Chain and Education Domain, e-Governance Projects, Data Centres, Cloud services, CCTV Surveillance Systems, etc. The company is carrying out the activities of information technology at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Ltd was incorporated on May 10th, 1976 at Bharuch in Gujarat. The company is joint sector enterprise promoted by the Government of Gujarat and the Gujarat State Fertilizer Company Ltd. In the year 1982, the company started their manufacturing and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹561.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹8249.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is 18.99 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹524 and ₹814.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.21%, 3 Years at 8.44%, 1 Year at -28.73%, 6 Month at -21.63%, 3 Month at -16.30% and 1 Month at -11.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.30 %
Institutions - 27.30 %
Public - 31.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.