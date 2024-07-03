Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,938
4,198
3,732
4,944
5,283
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,938
4,198
3,732
4,944
5,283
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
222
229
240
200
161
Total Income
4,160
4,427
3,972
5,144
5,444
Total Expenditure
3,695
3,969
3,458
4,137
4,211
PBIDT
465
458
514
1,007
1,233
Interest
19
11
2
2
3
PBDT
446
447
512
1,005
1,230
Depreciation
154
154
154
150
153
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
80
102
103
236
285
Deferred Tax
-5
-31
-8
-39
-14
Reported Profit After Tax
217
222
263
658
806
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
223
227
270
662
810
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
223
227
270
662
810
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.17
15.44
17.42
42.71
52.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
147
147
155
155
155
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.8
10.9
13.77
20.36
23.33
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.51
5.28
7.04
13.3
15.25
INEOS Acetyls is the world's leading producer of acetic acid, whereas GNFC is the only current manufacturer in India.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.