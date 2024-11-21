Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.65
-11.56
27.2
0.8
Op profit growth
85.19
-61.04
113
15.98
EBIT growth
125.12
-65.9
101.45
10.95
Net profit growth
37.19
-36.09
50.33
194
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.56
10.49
23.82
14.22
EBIT margin
18.87
8.33
21.61
13.64
Net profit margin
13.58
9.84
13.61
11.52
RoCE
14.91
7.24
21.1
9.35
RoNW
3.06
2.58
4.74
3.68
RoA
2.68
2.14
3.32
1.97
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
44.35
32.1
50.8
33.54
Dividend per share
8
5
7.5
5
Cash EPS
27.32
15.67
33.74
17.84
Book value per share
390.44
340.96
290.63
248.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.77
3.57
7.16
8.57
P/CEPS
11
7.31
10.78
16.1
P/B
0.77
0.33
1.25
1.15
EV/EBIDTA
2.6
3.53
3.87
7.3
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
14.66
14.69
Tax payout
-27.32
17.43
-32.05
-45.82
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
68.42
89.56
69.76
103.27
Inventory days
62.52
57.1
41.97
54.2
Creditor days
-42.08
-38.48
-33.01
-31.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-48.53
-81.61
-12.65
-3.07
Net debt / equity
-0.23
0.12
0.06
0.5
Net debt / op. profit
-1.44
1.23
0.2
2.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.39
-53.03
-43.38
-47.76
Employee costs
-8.8
-9.94
-6.76
-8.15
Other costs
-26.24
-26.53
-26.02
-29.84
INEOS Acetyls is the world's leading producer of acetic acid, whereas GNFC is the only current manufacturer in India.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.