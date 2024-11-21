iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Shareholding Pattern

546.4
(-4.13%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

41.3%

41.3%

41.3%

41.3%

41.18%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

27.3%

25.77%

28.69%

27.69%

24.87%

Non-Institutions

31.39%

32.92%

29.99%

31%

33.93%

Total Non-Promoter

58.69%

58.69%

58.69%

58.69%

58.81%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.30%

Non-Promoter- 27.30%

Institutions: 27.30%

Non-Institutions: 31.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

G N F C: Related NEWS

GNFC inks pact with INEOS of UK for new acetic unit in India

GNFC inks pact with INEOS of UK for new acetic unit in India

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

INEOS Acetyls is the world's leading producer of acetic acid, whereas GNFC is the only current manufacturer in India.

