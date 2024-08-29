Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|540
|₹0.050%
|13,0000%
|-
|-
|560
|₹0.050%
|20,8000%
|-
|-
|570
|₹0.050%
|14,3000%
|-
|-
|580
|₹0.050%
|15,6000%
|-
|-
|590
|₹0.050%
|5,2000%
|10,400-11.11%
|₹74-14.15%
|600
|₹0.05-50%
|1,46,9007.61%
|1,3000%
|₹50.350%
|610
|₹0.050%
|63,7000%
|2,6000%
|₹98.30%
|620
|₹0.05-50%
|40,300-29.54%
|14,3000%
|₹43.6-20.72%
|630
|₹0.05-85.71%
|89,7001.47%
|7,800-25%
|₹31.6-29.93%
|640
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,17,000-3.22%
|70,200-5.26%
|₹30-2.12%
|650
|₹0.15-25%
|1,31,300-19.2%
|1,13,100-1.13%
|₹17.5-22.22%
|660
|₹0.05-90%
|1,24,800-12.72%
|98,800-30.90%
|₹7-13.04%
|670
|₹0.05-95.65%
|76,70011.32%
|1,32,600-45.74%
|₹0.2-91.11%
|680
|₹9.261.4%
|1,17,000-9.09%
|71,500-62.32%
|₹0.05-95.45%
|690
|₹12-17.8%
|76,7000%
|2,37,900-52.09%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|700
|₹22-9.46%
|1,61,200-23.45%
|1,35,200-11.11%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|710
|₹33.5512.39%
|41,60010.34%
|2,27,500-14.63%
|₹0.05-80%
|720
|₹45.2518.76%
|79,300-11.59%
|1,01,400-9.30%
|₹0.05-75%
|730
|₹54.751.1%
|44,200-30.61%
|2,66,500-19.29%
|₹0.05-75%
|740
|₹65.22.43%
|58,500-2.17%
|2,06,700-11.66%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|750
|₹797.62%
|33,800-7.14%
|1,05,300-8.98%
|₹0.1-33.33%
|760
|₹75.750%
|11,7000%
|32,500-16.66%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|770
|₹88.9-0.11%
|1,3000%
|1,14,4000%
|₹0.050%
|780
|₹68.80%
|1,3000%
|1,58,600-11.59%
|₹0.05-50%
|800
|₹12812.28%
|29,9000%
|2,34,0000%
|₹0.050%
|820
|₹1150%
|2,6000%
INEOS Acetyls is the world's leading producer of acetic acid, whereas GNFC is the only current manufacturer in India.Read More
