Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,917
2,021
2,110
2,088
2,080
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,917
2,021
2,110
2,088
2,080
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
123
99
108
121
152
Total Income
2,040
2,120
2,218
2,209
2,232
Total Expenditure
1,827
1,868
1,965
2,004
1,911
PBIDT
213
252
253
205
321
Interest
2
17
4
7
1
PBDT
211
235
249
198
320
Depreciation
76
78
78
76
78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
35
45
65
37
72
Deferred Tax
-2
-3
-21
-10
-8
Reported Profit After Tax
102
115
127
95
178
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
105
118
130
97
182
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
105
118
130
97
182
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.14
8.03
8.84
6.3
11.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
147
147
147
147
155
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.11
12.46
11.99
9.81
15.43
PBDTM(%)
11
11.62
11.8
9.48
15.38
PATM(%)
5.32
5.69
6.01
4.54
8.55
INEOS Acetyls is the world's leading producer of acetic acid, whereas GNFC is the only current manufacturer in India.Read More
