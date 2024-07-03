iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

554.45
(3.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,917

2,021

2,110

2,088

2,080

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,917

2,021

2,110

2,088

2,080

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

123

99

108

121

152

Total Income

2,040

2,120

2,218

2,209

2,232

Total Expenditure

1,827

1,868

1,965

2,004

1,911

PBIDT

213

252

253

205

321

Interest

2

17

4

7

1

PBDT

211

235

249

198

320

Depreciation

76

78

78

76

78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

35

45

65

37

72

Deferred Tax

-2

-3

-21

-10

-8

Reported Profit After Tax

102

115

127

95

178

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

105

118

130

97

182

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

105

118

130

97

182

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.14

8.03

8.84

6.3

11.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

147

147

147

147

155

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.11

12.46

11.99

9.81

15.43

PBDTM(%)

11

11.62

11.8

9.48

15.38

PATM(%)

5.32

5.69

6.01

4.54

8.55

GNFC inks pact with INEOS of UK for new acetic unit in India

GNFC inks pact with INEOS of UK for new acetic unit in India

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

INEOS Acetyls is the world's leading producer of acetic acid, whereas GNFC is the only current manufacturer in India.

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Follow us on

