To

The Members of

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 43(B) to the standalone financial statements regarding a matter relating to demand of Rs. 21,370 crores (including interest and penalty computed till November 30, 2021) on the Company by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and Internet Service Provider (ISP) Licenses fee relating to earlier years. Based on the legal assessment in consultation with Senior Advocates of the said demand, the Company is of the view that no provision is required to be made at this point of time in respect of above matter.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recognition and measurement of Urea Subsidy Income Our audit procedures included the following: The Urea Subsidy Income is recognized and measured by the Company in accordance with notification / circular/ policies issued by the Department of Fertilizers, Government of India. • Assessed the Companys revenue recognition policy for Urea Subsidy Income. During the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has recognized Urea Subsidy Income of Rs. 1,895.09 crores and has outstanding Urea subsidy receivables of Rs. 322.83 crores. • Understood, evaluated and tested, on a sample basis, the design and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over recognition and measurement of Urea Subsidy Income. The measurement of Urea Subsidy Income involves application of relevant regulatory pronouncements and notifications, understanding of applicable energy norms, and management estimates / judgements including in respect of escalation / de-escalation in the price of the inputs, etc. for the year. The recognised subsidy income may deviate on account of revision / changes in such interpretation, estimates and judgements, arising from notification by the Department of Fertilizers. • Reviewed the relevant regulatory pronouncement in respect of Urea Subsidy Income and verified, on a sample basis, the claims filed by the Company along-with underlying accounting evidence in respect of such income. Accordingly, recognition and measurement of subsidy income is determined to be a key audit matter for our audit of standalone financial statements. • Tested calculations for Urea Subsidy Income and reviewed estimates for escalation / de-escalation by comparing with actual production cost relevant for measurement of subsidy amount including final adjustment related to earlier years. • Reviewed follow-ups made by the Company with the Department of Fertilizers, Government of India and management assessment of recoverability of aged balances. • Tested the collections made during the year as well as subsequent period against such subsidy income recognized by the Company. • Assessed the appropriateness of disclosures in the Standalone financial statements in respect of Urea Subsidy Income.

Valuation of Inventories, including Stores and Spares Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has total inventory of Rs. 1,119.39 crores which comprises of raw materials inventory Rs. 365.98 crores, work- in-progress inventory Rs. 60.98 crores, finished goods inventory Rs. 175.97 crores, trading inventory Rs. 2.05 crores and stores and spares inventory Rs. 514.41 crores (including coal inventory of Rs. 34.63 crores and net of provision for excess inventory of Rs. 44.80 crores) as at March 31,2024. • Reviewed the management policy for physical verification and the documents related to managements physical count procedure actually followed during the year. The Company has created the above mentioned provision of Rs. 44.80 crores for excess inventory of stores and spares based on physical verification and on evaluation of its usability including for aged items. • Understood the management process for assessment of value in use/ net realisable value of various class of inventories and making provision for excess inventory. Accordingly, appropriateness of the estimates used to identify the valuation of inventories, including stores and spares is determined to be a key audit matter for our audit of standalone financial statements. • Reviewed the managements judgement applied in estimating the value of excess inventory for stores & spares, taking into consideration management assessment of the present and future condition of the inventory. • Performed substantive audit procedures that included review of working prepared by the management for valuation of inventories and observed that appropriate allocation of fixed cost and variable cost is done in respect of Finished Goods and Work in Progress which is in lines with prevailing accounting standards. • Performed Physical verification of inventories as at March 31,2024 and our procedures did not identify any material exceptions.

Evaluation of uncertain tax demand positions and other legal litigations Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has material uncertain tax demand positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes and significant open legal proceedings under arbitration and courts for various matters with its contractors / vendors and in Government departments, continuing from earlier years which are part of Contingent Liability. • Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands as at 31 March 2024 from the management. Due to complexity involved in these litigation matters, managements judgement regarding recognition and measurement of provisions for these legal proceedings is inherently uncertain and might change over time as the outcomes of the legal cases are determined. • Inquired with the management, including in- house legal experts. • Reviewed the minutes of the meetings and those charged with governance, and correspondence between the Company and the external legal experts and other evidence to corroborate management assessment in respect of disputed tax matters. • Assessed the managements position through discussions with the in-house legal expert and external legal opinions obtained by the Company (where considered necessary) on both, the probability of success in the aforesaid cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. • Discussed with the management on the development in the litigations during the year ended 31 March 2024 and required provision for contingencies have been made during the FY 2023-24.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report (i.e. Directors Report, Corporate Governance, Management Discussion and Analysis and Shareholders information), but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Other Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 (Revised) The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended including the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2020. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either i ntends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India

in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1 a statement on the matters specified

in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph i (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors including sitting fees paid to directors, during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 36(A) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 21 to the standalone financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 which has feature of recording audit trai l (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The audit trail was operated at application level throughout the year, however, no audit trail has been enabled at the data base level for the primary software used for maintaining its books of account, to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit, except for the matter stated above, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail features being tempered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 is applicable from 01 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For Suresh Surana & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Reg. No. 121750W/W100010 Ramesh Gupta Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 102306 Dated: 28 May 2024 UDIN: 24102306BKCGBH8309

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of Use Assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of its Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner so as to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment were not material and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company. In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Right of Use Asset (Note 39) in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreement for two parcels of the leasehold land are yet to be entered in the name of the Company, although the Company is the lessee as per the arrangement as mentioned below: ( in crores)

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company* Land leasehold 43.05 GIDC, Bharuch No September 4, 2012 The lease deed for plots allotted are not executed in favour of Company because some of the portion of the lands are Gaucher and Government Land are falling in the plot allotted to the Company and lease will be executed after allotment of Gaucher and Government Land to GNFC. *not in dispute

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) and Intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as of March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of the Inventories, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company:

(a) Physical verification of inventory (i.e stores and spares including capital stores) has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets. According to information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the quarterly returns, filed by the Company during the year with such bank are in agreement with books of account, except as under:

(Rs. Crores)

Quarter ended Nature of current Assets / Liabilities where differences were observed Amount disclosed as per quarterly return / statement Amount as per books of accounts Amount of Difference Reasons for material difference Q1 Advances to suppliers 71.79 70.15 1.64 Note - 2 Trade payables 401.71 455.91 (54.20) Note - 3 Q2 Advances to suppliers 77.45 75.45 2.00 Note - 2&4 Trade payables 427.07 469.53 (42.46) Note - 3 Q3 Trade receivables 487.13 485.08 2.05 Note - 1 Advances to suppliers 64.26 62.62 1.64 Note - 2 Trade payables 551.32 591.10 (39.78) Note - 5 Q4 Inventories - Stores & spares 529.89 514.41 15.48 Note - 6 Advances to suppliers 37.84 33.15 4.69 Note - 2&4 Trade payable 469.81 522.40 (52.59) Note - 7

Notes:

1) Accounting of penalty charged by customer after submission of stock statement to bank not considered in returns / statements submitted to bank.

2) Amount disclosed as per quarterly returns / statements reconciles with gross book balance without adjustment of provision.

3) Accrued expenses / reclassification adjustments after submission of stock statement not considered in returns / statements submitted to bank.

4) Reclassification adjustments after submission of stock statement not considered in returns / statements submitted to bank.

5) Accrued expenses and vendor penalty booking after submission of stock statement not considered in returns / statements submitted to bank.

6) Inventory shortage provision created after submission of stock statement not considered in returns / statements submitted to bank.

7) Accrued expenses / reclassification adjustments and change estimated accrued liability after submission of stock statement not considered in returns / statements submitted to bank.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided guarantees, security or granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments, granted loans to companies and other parties in respect of which the requisite information is provided in clause (a) to (f) below, to the extent applicable. The Company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security to firms or limited liability partnership.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans as below:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount of loan given during the year - Other than related parties Employees 50.89 Company 800.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Other than related parties Employees 190.89 Company 350.00

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures carried out by us, in our opinion, the investments made during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans provided during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular except in the case of three employees where principal and interest payment are overdue. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given except in respect of three employees as mentioned above amounting to Rs. 0.27 crore (Including interest of Rs. 0.14 crore). As per the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has filed the Civil Suit against these employees for violating the service rules and final settlement are pending. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan, or made investment in or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of fertilizer and industrial products and for the services provided by the Company. In our opinion prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid statutory dues, which were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the dues of income-tax, sales-tax, duty of excise, value added tax and cess as at 31 March, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount related Amount involved/ Unpaid (Rs. Crores) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Principal Commissioner, Custom House, Kandla FY2015-16 0.05 High Court, Gujarat FY2009-13 142.86 Central Sales Tax Act, 1994/Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Value Added Tax/Central Sales tax Commercial Tax Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh FY2015-16 0.01 Customs Act,1962 Custom Duty High Court, Gujarat FY 2017-18 to 2020-21 64.12 The Income Tax Income Tax National Faceless AY 2017-18 6.76 Act, 1961 Appeals Centre AY 2018-19 3.96 AY 2020-21 0.68 High Court AY 2009-10 2.28 Supreme Court AY 2010-11 3.96 AY 2011-12 4.15

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no unrecorded transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loan. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any subsidiary orjoint venture during the year. Further, the Company has not taken any funds to meet the obligations of its associate Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any subsidiary orjoint venture during the year. Further, the Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its associate Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) The Company is having whistle blower mechanism and as per the information provided to us, no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit and covering the period up to March 31, 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) In respect of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934:

(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records, there are no amounts unspent in respect of corporate social responsibilities towards other than ongoing projects. In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to special account in compliance with provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

For Suresh Surana & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Reg. No. 121750W/W100010 Ramesh Gupta Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 102306 Dated: 28 May 2024 UDIN: 24102306BKCGBH8309

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (the "Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorsjudgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal financial control criteria with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.