|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024. GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024) Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We hereby submitting Limited Review Report for Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Complete Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend if any. Board Approves Dividend Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the Change in KMP, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31-12-2023. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
INEOS Acetyls is the world's leading producer of acetic acid, whereas GNFC is the only current manufacturer in India.Read More
