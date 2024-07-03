Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹327.8
Prev. Close₹326.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,891.9
Day's High₹335
Day's Low₹322.05
52 Week's High₹506
52 Week's Low₹308.8
Book Value₹200.85
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,384.29
P/E16.35
EPS19.98
Divi. Yield2.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.6
63.6
63.6
63.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,009.78
5,682.7
4,722.38
3,968.99
Net Worth
6,073.38
5,746.3
4,785.98
4,032.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,325.59
1,449.14
1,879.67
2,050.92
yoy growth (%)
-8.52
-22.9
-8.34
33.46
Raw materials
2.24
-1.61
6.31
2.96
As % of sales
0.16
0.11
0.33
0.14
Employee costs
-130.84
-143.8
-122.28
-188.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
48.55
203.42
604.85
550.54
Depreciation
-94.21
-91.57
-96.13
-119.02
Tax paid
307.57
-58.32
-168.51
-122.32
Working capital
150.36
-89.52
204.61
52.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.52
-22.9
-8.34
33.46
Op profit growth
-105.13
-77.14
1.54
31.21
EBIT growth
-75.39
-66.15
9.87
23.17
Net profit growth
-127.88
4.62
-67.61
31.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,462.88
3,497.88
2,732.08
1,342.63
1,520.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,462.88
3,497.88
2,732.08
1,342.63
1,520.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
273.47
396.01
157.94
155.59
172.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Joel Evans
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nitin Shukla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S B Dangayach
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
SHAILESH GANDHI
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gauri Kumar
Managing Director
Roopwant Singh
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Hasmukh Adhia
Non Executive Director
S J Haider
Non Executive Director
ARTI KANWAR
Reports by Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC), established by the Government of Gujarat, in May, 1963, is a mining and mineral processing company in India. The company is the largest merchant seller of Lignite in India. The company produces lignite, bauxite, calcined bauxite, fluorspar and manganese ore. They are also engaged in the generation of power. The company offers lignite for various industrial units, including textiles, chemicals, ceramics, bricks, and captive power. Lignite mining is the main operation of the company. GMDC currently has 6 operational Lignite mines with annual production capacity of 90 Lac Tonne per Annum (LTPA). The mines are located in Kutch, South Gujarat and Bhavnagar region. GMDCs Bauxite mines are located in the districts of Kutch as well as Devbhoomi Dwarka in Gujarat. The Bauxite deposits of Gujarat are clustered deposits with numerous pocket deposits present in near-by vicinity.The company commenced their operations; with small sand crushing plant at Surendranagar, which supplied graded sand to consumers all over the State. The sand was used by various manufacturers of sodium silicate and glass industries. In the year 1968, the company commenced their next project, which was beneficiation of fluorspar, a rare mineral essential for basic industries, like refining of steel manufacturing of aluminium, hydrochloric acid, foundry flux and welding electrodes among others. In the early 70s the company commenced mining of lignite in Kutch d
Read More
The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹326.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd is ₹10384.29 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd is 16.35 and 1.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd is ₹308.8 and ₹506 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.77%, 3 Years at 64.13%, 1 Year at -24.47%, 6 Month at -16.63%, 3 Month at -5.87% and 1 Month at -8.36%.
