Summary

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC), established by the Government of Gujarat, in May, 1963, is a mining and mineral processing company in India. The company is the largest merchant seller of Lignite in India. The company produces lignite, bauxite, calcined bauxite, fluorspar and manganese ore. They are also engaged in the generation of power. The company offers lignite for various industrial units, including textiles, chemicals, ceramics, bricks, and captive power. Lignite mining is the main operation of the company. GMDC currently has 6 operational Lignite mines with annual production capacity of 90 Lac Tonne per Annum (LTPA). The mines are located in Kutch, South Gujarat and Bhavnagar region. GMDCs Bauxite mines are located in the districts of Kutch as well as Devbhoomi Dwarka in Gujarat. The Bauxite deposits of Gujarat are clustered deposits with numerous pocket deposits present in near-by vicinity.The company commenced their operations; with small sand crushing plant at Surendranagar, which supplied graded sand to consumers all over the State. The sand was used by various manufacturers of sodium silicate and glass industries. In the year 1968, the company commenced their next project, which was beneficiation of fluorspar, a rare mineral essential for basic industries, like refining of steel manufacturing of aluminium, hydrochloric acid, foundry flux and welding electrodes among others. In the early 70s the company commenced mining of lignite in Kutch d

Read More