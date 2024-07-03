iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd Share Price

326.55
(-0.06%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open327.8
  • Day's High335
  • 52 Wk High506
  • Prev. Close326.75
  • Day's Low322.05
  • 52 Wk Low 308.8
  • Turnover (lac)1,891.9
  • P/E16.35
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value200.85
  • EPS19.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,384.29
  • Div. Yield2.92
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 9.55

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.46%

Institutions: 2.46%

Non-Institutions: 23.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.6

63.6

63.6

63.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,009.78

5,682.7

4,722.38

3,968.99

Net Worth

6,073.38

5,746.3

4,785.98

4,032.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,325.59

1,449.14

1,879.67

2,050.92

yoy growth (%)

-8.52

-22.9

-8.34

33.46

Raw materials

2.24

-1.61

6.31

2.96

As % of sales

0.16

0.11

0.33

0.14

Employee costs

-130.84

-143.8

-122.28

-188.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

48.55

203.42

604.85

550.54

Depreciation

-94.21

-91.57

-96.13

-119.02

Tax paid

307.57

-58.32

-168.51

-122.32

Working capital

150.36

-89.52

204.61

52.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.52

-22.9

-8.34

33.46

Op profit growth

-105.13

-77.14

1.54

31.21

EBIT growth

-75.39

-66.15

9.87

23.17

Net profit growth

-127.88

4.62

-67.61

31.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,462.88

3,497.88

2,732.08

1,342.63

1,520.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,462.88

3,497.88

2,732.08

1,342.63

1,520.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

273.47

396.01

157.94

155.59

172.63

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Joel Evans

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nitin Shukla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S B Dangayach

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

SHAILESH GANDHI

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gauri Kumar

Managing Director

Roopwant Singh

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Hasmukh Adhia

Non Executive Director

S J Haider

Non Executive Director

ARTI KANWAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC), established by the Government of Gujarat, in May, 1963, is a mining and mineral processing company in India. The company is the largest merchant seller of Lignite in India. The company produces lignite, bauxite, calcined bauxite, fluorspar and manganese ore. They are also engaged in the generation of power. The company offers lignite for various industrial units, including textiles, chemicals, ceramics, bricks, and captive power. Lignite mining is the main operation of the company. GMDC currently has 6 operational Lignite mines with annual production capacity of 90 Lac Tonne per Annum (LTPA). The mines are located in Kutch, South Gujarat and Bhavnagar region. GMDCs Bauxite mines are located in the districts of Kutch as well as Devbhoomi Dwarka in Gujarat. The Bauxite deposits of Gujarat are clustered deposits with numerous pocket deposits present in near-by vicinity.The company commenced their operations; with small sand crushing plant at Surendranagar, which supplied graded sand to consumers all over the State. The sand was used by various manufacturers of sodium silicate and glass industries. In the year 1968, the company commenced their next project, which was beneficiation of fluorspar, a rare mineral essential for basic industries, like refining of steel manufacturing of aluminium, hydrochloric acid, foundry flux and welding electrodes among others. In the early 70s the company commenced mining of lignite in Kutch d
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹326.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd is ₹10384.29 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd is 16.35 and 1.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd is ₹308.8 and ₹506 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd?

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.77%, 3 Years at 64.13%, 1 Year at -24.47%, 6 Month at -16.63%, 3 Month at -5.87% and 1 Month at -8.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.00 %
Institutions - 2.46 %
Public - 23.54 %

