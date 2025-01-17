iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

327.25
(0.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.84

-19.08

-8.34

33.46

Op profit growth

-105.31

-67.05

1.56

30.86

EBIT growth

-81.32

-56.6

26.7

6.44

Net profit growth

-119.28

-7.17

-37.73

8.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.73

12.04

29.58

26.69

EBIT margin

3.69

17.24

32.15

23.25

Net profit margin

-2.96

13.41

11.69

17.21

RoCE

1.13

5.81

13.01

10.54

RoNW

-0.24

1.21

1.26

2.11

RoA

-0.22

1.13

1.18

1.95

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.12

4.61

6.91

10.9

Dividend per share

0.2

2

2

3.5

Cash EPS

-4.19

3.53

3.89

7.59

Book value per share

127.88

128.8

135.76

136.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

-49.41

6.81

11.79

11.31

P/CEPS

-13.17

8.87

20.95

16.24

P/B

0.43

0.24

0.6

0.9

EV/EBIDTA

10.43

2.54

3.57

6.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

31.52

Tax payout

654.01

-22.39

-27.96

-25.73

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.2

34.43

25.11

20.48

Inventory days

28.11

24.41

17.49

13.57

Creditor days

-42.79

-33.68

-30.27

-25.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-25.02

-139.4

-330.62

-292.78

Net debt / equity

-0.06

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

27.33

-0.52

-0.15

-0.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0.16

-0.1

0.33

0.14

Employee costs

-9.87

-9.49

-6.51

-9.25

Other costs

-91.03

-78.34

-64.23

-64.19

G M D C : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.