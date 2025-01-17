Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.84
-19.08
-8.34
33.46
Op profit growth
-105.31
-67.05
1.56
30.86
EBIT growth
-81.32
-56.6
26.7
6.44
Net profit growth
-119.28
-7.17
-37.73
8.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.73
12.04
29.58
26.69
EBIT margin
3.69
17.24
32.15
23.25
Net profit margin
-2.96
13.41
11.69
17.21
RoCE
1.13
5.81
13.01
10.54
RoNW
-0.24
1.21
1.26
2.11
RoA
-0.22
1.13
1.18
1.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.12
4.61
6.91
10.9
Dividend per share
0.2
2
2
3.5
Cash EPS
-4.19
3.53
3.89
7.59
Book value per share
127.88
128.8
135.76
136.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
-49.41
6.81
11.79
11.31
P/CEPS
-13.17
8.87
20.95
16.24
P/B
0.43
0.24
0.6
0.9
EV/EBIDTA
10.43
2.54
3.57
6.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
31.52
Tax payout
654.01
-22.39
-27.96
-25.73
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.2
34.43
25.11
20.48
Inventory days
28.11
24.41
17.49
13.57
Creditor days
-42.79
-33.68
-30.27
-25.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-25.02
-139.4
-330.62
-292.78
Net debt / equity
-0.06
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
27.33
-0.52
-0.15
-0.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0.16
-0.1
0.33
0.14
Employee costs
-9.87
-9.49
-6.51
-9.25
Other costs
-91.03
-78.34
-64.23
-64.19
