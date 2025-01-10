Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.6
63.6
63.6
63.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,009.78
5,682.7
4,722.38
3,968.99
Net Worth
6,073.38
5,746.3
4,785.98
4,032.59
Minority Interest
Debt
2.98
2.07
0.55
0.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
181.08
186.56
193.08
156.42
Total Liabilities
6,257.44
5,934.93
4,979.61
4,189.82
Fixed Assets
1,841.05
1,480.92
1,531.3
1,588.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
553.07
479.74
587.06
291.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
134.26
135.85
143.89
210.99
Networking Capital
3,240.82
3,762.8
2,651.21
1,855.32
Inventories
107.99
108.93
93.39
103.67
Inventory Days
28.54
Sundry Debtors
101.27
185.41
204.92
145.25
Debtor Days
39.99
Other Current Assets
4,233.69
4,583.44
3,366.25
2,510.98
Sundry Creditors
-344.77
-207.2
-210.56
-175.71
Creditor Days
48.38
Other Current Liabilities
-857.36
-907.78
-802.79
-728.87
Cash
488.24
75.62
66.16
242.96
Total Assets
6,257.44
5,934.93
4,979.62
4,189.82
