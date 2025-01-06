Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
48.55
203.42
604.85
550.54
Depreciation
-94.21
-91.57
-96.13
-119.02
Tax paid
307.57
-58.32
-168.51
-122.32
Working capital
150.36
-89.52
204.61
52.28
Other operating items
Operating
412.27
-35.99
544.81
361.48
Capital expenditure
15.3
4.46
94.17
188.54
Free cash flow
427.58
-31.53
638.98
550.02
Equity raised
8,008.81
8,076.35
8,420.52
7,925.18
Investing
32.53
-166.84
-436.89
205.72
Financing
0.81
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
111.3
Net in cash
8,469.74
7,877.98
8,622.61
8,792.22
