iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

308.9
(-5.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

G M D C FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

48.55

203.42

604.85

550.54

Depreciation

-94.21

-91.57

-96.13

-119.02

Tax paid

307.57

-58.32

-168.51

-122.32

Working capital

150.36

-89.52

204.61

52.28

Other operating items

Operating

412.27

-35.99

544.81

361.48

Capital expenditure

15.3

4.46

94.17

188.54

Free cash flow

427.58

-31.53

638.98

550.02

Equity raised

8,008.81

8,076.35

8,420.52

7,925.18

Investing

32.53

-166.84

-436.89

205.72

Financing

0.81

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

111.3

Net in cash

8,469.74

7,877.98

8,622.61

8,792.22

G M D C : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.