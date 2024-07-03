Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
593.01
818.13
750.75
564.27
382.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
593.01
818.13
750.75
564.27
382.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
62.39
59.77
74.3
60.24
77
Total Income
655.4
877.9
825.05
624.51
459.74
Total Expenditure
452.57
606.75
545.41
443.73
331.53
PBIDT
202.83
271.15
279.64
180.78
128.21
Interest
0.7
0.69
1.23
0.56
0.56
PBDT
202.13
270.46
278.41
180.22
127.65
Depreciation
20.92
21.39
21.01
19.86
18.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
53.92
67.62
56.95
45.62
31.62
Deferred Tax
-0.57
-2.6
-6.68
-2.09
3.06
Reported Profit After Tax
127.86
184.05
207.13
116.83
74.58
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
127.86
184.05
207.13
116.83
74.58
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
127.86
184.05
207.13
116.83
74.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.02
5.79
6.51
3.67
2.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
63.6
63.6
63.6
63.6
63.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.2
33.14
37.24
32.03
33.49
PBDTM(%)
34.08
33.05
37.08
31.93
33.35
PATM(%)
21.56
22.49
27.58
20.7
19.48
