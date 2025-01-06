Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,325.59
1,449.14
1,879.67
2,050.92
yoy growth (%)
-8.52
-22.9
-8.34
33.46
Raw materials
2.24
-1.61
6.31
2.96
As % of sales
0.16
0.11
0.33
0.14
Employee costs
-130.84
-143.8
-122.28
-188.48
As % of sales
9.87
9.92
6.5
9.19
Other costs
-1,203.56
-1,175.68
-1,203.38
-1,313.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
90.79
81.12
64.02
64.05
Operating profit
-6.57
128.04
560.32
551.77
OPM
-0.49
8.83
29.8
26.9
Depreciation
-94.21
-91.57
-96.13
-119.02
Interest expense
-1.95
-1.88
-1.83
-1.62
Other income
151.29
168.84
142.49
119.41
Profit before tax
48.55
203.42
604.85
550.54
Taxes
307.57
-58.32
-168.51
-122.32
Tax rate
633.51
-28.66
-27.86
-22.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
356.12
145.1
436.33
428.22
Exceptional items
-396.59
0
-297.65
0
Net profit
-40.46
145.1
138.68
428.22
yoy growth (%)
-127.88
4.62
-67.61
31.68
NPM
-3.05
10.01
7.37
20.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.