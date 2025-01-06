iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

308.9
(-5.40%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,325.59

1,449.14

1,879.67

2,050.92

yoy growth (%)

-8.52

-22.9

-8.34

33.46

Raw materials

2.24

-1.61

6.31

2.96

As % of sales

0.16

0.11

0.33

0.14

Employee costs

-130.84

-143.8

-122.28

-188.48

As % of sales

9.87

9.92

6.5

9.19

Other costs

-1,203.56

-1,175.68

-1,203.38

-1,313.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

90.79

81.12

64.02

64.05

Operating profit

-6.57

128.04

560.32

551.77

OPM

-0.49

8.83

29.8

26.9

Depreciation

-94.21

-91.57

-96.13

-119.02

Interest expense

-1.95

-1.88

-1.83

-1.62

Other income

151.29

168.84

142.49

119.41

Profit before tax

48.55

203.42

604.85

550.54

Taxes

307.57

-58.32

-168.51

-122.32

Tax rate

633.51

-28.66

-27.86

-22.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

356.12

145.1

436.33

428.22

Exceptional items

-396.59

0

-297.65

0

Net profit

-40.46

145.1

138.68

428.22

yoy growth (%)

-127.88

4.62

-67.61

31.68

NPM

-3.05

10.01

7.37

20.87

