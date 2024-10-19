Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

GUJARAT MINERAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly/Half Yearly Financial Results ( Standalone and Consolidated) for September 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 19/10/2024 has been revised to 22/10/2024 The Board Meeting date to be held on 19/10/2024 has been revised to 22/10/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024) Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Half year Ended Sep24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

GUJARAT MINERAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would likely to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Friday 26th July 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (consolidated and standalone) for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. With reference to above, we are pleased to inform you that our Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26.07.2024 have approved unaudited financial results (standalone / consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024, a copy of which is submitted herewith With reference to above subject matter, we are pleased to inform you that our Board of directors in their meeting held on 26.07.2024 have approved unaudited financial results (standalone/consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Copy of which is submitted herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

GUJARAT MINERAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Monday 27th May 2024 for (i) consideration and approval of the audited Financial Results and audited annual Financial Statements (consolidated and standalone) for the year ended on 31.03.2024 and (ii) recommendation dividend for the FY 2023-24 if any. Audited Annual Financial Results 31st March 2024 and Dividend for the year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024