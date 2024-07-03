Summary

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is in the business of refining crude oil to produce & supply various petroleum products, manufacture and sale of lubricating oil additives. Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the holding company, markets a majority of the fuel products produced by CPCL. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited was incorporated on 18th November, 1965. Formerly known as Madras Refineries Limited (MRL), it was formed as a joint venture between the Government of India (GOI), AMOCO and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) having a share holding in the ratio 74%: 13%: 13% respectively. CPCL has two refineries with a combined refining capacity of 10.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA). The Manali Refinery has a capacity of 9.5 MMTPA and is one of the most complex refineries in India with Fuel, Lube, Wax and Petrochemical feedstocks production facilities. CPCLs second refinery is located at Cauvery Basin with 1.0 MMTPA at Nagapattinam. The main products of the company are LPG, Motor Spirit, Superior Kerosene, Aviation Turbine Fuel, High Speed Diesel, Naphtha, Bitumen, Lube Base Stocks, Paraffin Wax, Fuel Oil, Hexane and Petrochemical feed stocks. In the year 1985, AMOCO disinvested in favour of GOI and the shareholding percentage of GOI and NIOC stood revised at 84.62% and 15.38% respectively. A Propylene Plant with a capacity of 17,000 tonnes per annum was commissioned in the year 1988 to supply petrochemical feedstock to neighbouring downstream industries. CPCL

