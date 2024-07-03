Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefineries
Open₹633.45
Prev. Close₹633.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,621.91
Day's High₹636.35
Day's Low₹597.25
52 Week's High₹1,275
52 Week's Low₹562.55
Book Value₹557.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,950.32
P/E13.76
EPS46.03
Divi. Yield8.68
Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.
CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
148.91
148.91
148.91
148.91
Preference Capital
500
500
500
605.76
Reserves
8,444.05
6,132.05
2,641.32
1,275.66
Net Worth
9,092.96
6,780.96
3,290.23
2,030.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
43,375.38
22,444.76
37,116.74
32,527.29
yoy growth (%)
93.25
-39.52
14.1
17.46
Raw materials
-38,865.56
-19,012.56
-37,680.24
-29,107.37
As % of sales
89.6
84.7
101.51
89.48
Employee costs
-555.26
-564.51
-511.63
-581.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,831.64
1,276.54
-3,016.03
1,458.24
Depreciation
-503.52
-467.38
-522.6
-340.2
Tax paid
-489.22
-1,038.98
938.45
-545.31
Working capital
2,377.93
1,639.85
-1,110.3
-861.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
93.25
-39.52
14.1
17.46
Op profit growth
35.37
-193.19
-203.77
10.87
EBIT growth
35.87
-163.45
-246.29
8.62
Net profit growth
465.08
-111.43
-327.57
-11.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
79,272.54
90,908.3
60,474.29
41,899.07
48,650.22
Excise Duty
12,886.81
14,173.57
17,098.91
19,454.31
11,533.48
Net Sales
66,385.73
76,734.73
43,375.38
22,444.76
37,116.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47
12.85
25.9
126.53
99.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.15
|46.35
|16,93,373.02
|7,713
|0.4
|1,30,108
|387.45
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
138.14
|13.26
|1,95,155.51
|180.01
|8.47
|1,73,847.58
|123.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
296.4
|9.06
|1,28,571.61
|2,397.23
|6.98
|1,02,790.39
|175.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
413.05
|20.17
|87,910.99
|631.18
|5.08
|99,413.16
|189.01
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
149.53
|28.65
|26,157.54
|-682.32
|2.01
|24,967.87
|70.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Shankar
Nominee
Mohammad Bagher Dakhili
Nominee
Babak Bagherpour
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S M Vaidya
Director (Technical)
H Shankar
Managing Director
Arvind Kumar
Nominee (Govt)
Deepak Srivastava
Independent Director
Ravi Kumar Rungta
Independent Director
C.K.Shivanna
Director (Finance)
Rohit Kumar Agrawala
Director (Operation)
P Kannan
Nominee Director IOCL
Subhajit Sarkar
Nominee (Govt)
Inder Jeet
Director
Satish Kumar Vaduguri
Director
Arvinder Singh Sahney
Non Executive Director
M Anna Durai
Reports by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Summary
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is in the business of refining crude oil to produce & supply various petroleum products, manufacture and sale of lubricating oil additives. Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the holding company, markets a majority of the fuel products produced by CPCL. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited was incorporated on 18th November, 1965. Formerly known as Madras Refineries Limited (MRL), it was formed as a joint venture between the Government of India (GOI), AMOCO and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) having a share holding in the ratio 74%: 13%: 13% respectively. CPCL has two refineries with a combined refining capacity of 10.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA). The Manali Refinery has a capacity of 9.5 MMTPA and is one of the most complex refineries in India with Fuel, Lube, Wax and Petrochemical feedstocks production facilities. CPCLs second refinery is located at Cauvery Basin with 1.0 MMTPA at Nagapattinam. The main products of the company are LPG, Motor Spirit, Superior Kerosene, Aviation Turbine Fuel, High Speed Diesel, Naphtha, Bitumen, Lube Base Stocks, Paraffin Wax, Fuel Oil, Hexane and Petrochemical feed stocks. In the year 1985, AMOCO disinvested in favour of GOI and the shareholding percentage of GOI and NIOC stood revised at 84.62% and 15.38% respectively. A Propylene Plant with a capacity of 17,000 tonnes per annum was commissioned in the year 1988 to supply petrochemical feedstock to neighbouring downstream industries.
Read More
The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹601.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹8950.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd is 13.76 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹562.55 and ₹1275 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.87%, 3 Years at 83.04%, 1 Year at -12.48%, 6 Month at -34.93%, 3 Month at -31.03% and 1 Month at -2.52%.
