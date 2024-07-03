iifl-logo-icon 1
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Share Price

601.05
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open633.45
  • Day's High636.35
  • 52 Wk High1,275
  • Prev. Close633.45
  • Day's Low597.25
  • 52 Wk Low 562.55
  • Turnover (lac)4,621.91
  • P/E13.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value557.79
  • EPS46.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,950.32
  • Div. Yield8.68
No Records Found

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refineries

Open

633.45

Prev. Close

633.45

Turnover(Lac.)

4,621.91

Day's High

636.35

Day's Low

597.25

52 Week's High

1,275

52 Week's Low

562.55

Book Value

557.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,950.32

P/E

13.76

EPS

46.03

Divi. Yield

8.68

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 55

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

24 Oct 2024|10:52 AM

Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

26 Jul 2024|01:42 PM

CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:19 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.41%

Foreign: 15.40%

Indian: 51.88%

Non-Promoter- 12.89%

Institutions: 12.89%

Non-Institutions: 19.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

148.91

148.91

148.91

148.91

Preference Capital

500

500

500

605.76

Reserves

8,444.05

6,132.05

2,641.32

1,275.66

Net Worth

9,092.96

6,780.96

3,290.23

2,030.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

43,375.38

22,444.76

37,116.74

32,527.29

yoy growth (%)

93.25

-39.52

14.1

17.46

Raw materials

-38,865.56

-19,012.56

-37,680.24

-29,107.37

As % of sales

89.6

84.7

101.51

89.48

Employee costs

-555.26

-564.51

-511.63

-581.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,831.64

1,276.54

-3,016.03

1,458.24

Depreciation

-503.52

-467.38

-522.6

-340.2

Tax paid

-489.22

-1,038.98

938.45

-545.31

Working capital

2,377.93

1,639.85

-1,110.3

-861.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

93.25

-39.52

14.1

17.46

Op profit growth

35.37

-193.19

-203.77

10.87

EBIT growth

35.87

-163.45

-246.29

8.62

Net profit growth

465.08

-111.43

-327.57

-11.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

79,272.54

90,908.3

60,474.29

41,899.07

48,650.22

Excise Duty

12,886.81

14,173.57

17,098.91

19,454.31

11,533.48

Net Sales

66,385.73

76,734.73

43,375.38

22,444.76

37,116.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

47

12.85

25.9

126.53

99.98

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.15

46.3516,93,373.027,7130.41,30,108387.45

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

138.14

13.261,95,155.51180.018.471,73,847.58123.66

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

296.4

9.061,28,571.612,397.236.981,02,790.39175.89

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

413.05

20.1787,910.99631.185.0899,413.16189.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

149.53

28.6526,157.54-682.322.0124,967.8770.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Shankar

Nominee

Mohammad Bagher Dakhili

Nominee

Babak Bagherpour

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S M Vaidya

Director (Technical)

H Shankar

Managing Director

Arvind Kumar

Nominee (Govt)

Deepak Srivastava

Independent Director

Ravi Kumar Rungta

Independent Director

C.K.Shivanna

Director (Finance)

Rohit Kumar Agrawala

Director (Operation)

P Kannan

Nominee Director IOCL

Subhajit Sarkar

Nominee (Govt)

Inder Jeet

Director

Satish Kumar Vaduguri

Director

Arvinder Singh Sahney

Non Executive Director

M Anna Durai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Summary

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is in the business of refining crude oil to produce & supply various petroleum products, manufacture and sale of lubricating oil additives. Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the holding company, markets a majority of the fuel products produced by CPCL. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited was incorporated on 18th November, 1965. Formerly known as Madras Refineries Limited (MRL), it was formed as a joint venture between the Government of India (GOI), AMOCO and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) having a share holding in the ratio 74%: 13%: 13% respectively. CPCL has two refineries with a combined refining capacity of 10.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA). The Manali Refinery has a capacity of 9.5 MMTPA and is one of the most complex refineries in India with Fuel, Lube, Wax and Petrochemical feedstocks production facilities. CPCLs second refinery is located at Cauvery Basin with 1.0 MMTPA at Nagapattinam. The main products of the company are LPG, Motor Spirit, Superior Kerosene, Aviation Turbine Fuel, High Speed Diesel, Naphtha, Bitumen, Lube Base Stocks, Paraffin Wax, Fuel Oil, Hexane and Petrochemical feed stocks. In the year 1985, AMOCO disinvested in favour of GOI and the shareholding percentage of GOI and NIOC stood revised at 84.62% and 15.38% respectively. A Propylene Plant with a capacity of 17,000 tonnes per annum was commissioned in the year 1988 to supply petrochemical feedstock to neighbouring downstream industries. CPCL
Company FAQs

What is the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹601.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹8950.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd is 13.76 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹562.55 and ₹1275 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.87%, 3 Years at 83.04%, 1 Year at -12.48%, 6 Month at -34.93%, 3 Month at -31.03% and 1 Month at -2.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.29 %
Institutions - 12.89 %
Public - 19.82 %

