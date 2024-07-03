iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

604.45
(1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

14,424.72

20,361.17

20,822.95

20,453.94

20,009.78

Excise Duty

2,338.32

3,266.19

3,102.77

3,078.03

3,465.14

Net Sales

12,086.4

17,094.98

17,720.18

17,375.91

16,544.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.51

18.54

19

7.77

9.96

Total Income

12,104.91

17,113.52

17,739.18

17,383.68

16,554.6

Total Expenditure

12,761.13

16,431.5

16,678.46

16,696.34

14,740.2

PBIDT

-656.22

682.02

1,060.72

687.34

1,814.4

Interest

51.87

47.68

50.94

49.97

65.14

PBDT

-708.09

634.34

1,009.78

637.37

1,749.26

Depreciation

153.48

150.27

150.75

151.03

156.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-122.27

122.27

213.46

117.42

378.09

Deferred Tax

-105.61

4.77

17.68

3.64

19.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-633.69

357.03

627.89

365.28

1,195.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-633.69

357.03

627.89

365.28

1,195.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-633.69

357.03

627.89

365.28

1,195.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-42.56

23.98

42.17

24.53

80.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

148.91

148.91

148.91

148.91

148.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-5.42

3.98

5.98

3.95

10.96

PBDTM(%)

-5.85

3.71

5.69

3.66

10.57

PATM(%)

-5.24

2.08

3.54

2.1

7.22

C P C L: Related NEWS

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|10:52 AM

Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.

Read More
Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|01:42 PM

CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.