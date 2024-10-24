Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
93.25
-39.52
14.1
17.46
Op profit growth
35.49
-190.83
-206.35
10.95
EBIT growth
35.99
-163.08
-245.46
8.1
Net profit growth
425.55
-112.51
-321.78
-11.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.28
8.95
-5.96
6.39
EBIT margin
5.15
7.33
-7.02
5.51
Net profit margin
3.11
1.14
-5.54
2.85
RoCE
18.91
14.89
-25.33
18.78
RoNW
11.85
3.1
-15.99
5.84
RoA
2.85
0.58
-4.99
2.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
90.8
17.28
-138.1
62.23
Dividend per share
2
0
0
18.5
Cash EPS
56.95
-14
-169.53
39.39
Book value per share
234.14
148.87
129.72
301.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.4
5.79
-0.43
5.27
P/CEPS
2.24
-7.14
-0.35
8.33
P/B
0.63
0.92
0.66
1.22
EV/EBIDTA
3.87
4.75
-4.21
4.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
29.71
Tax payout
-26.79
-81.76
-31.05
-37.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1.9
2.63
8.32
14.63
Inventory days
51.01
56.5
35.31
44.82
Creditor days
-26.39
-38.03
-30.8
-39.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.42
-4.38
6.31
-5.58
Net debt / equity
2.5
3.85
4.2
0.88
Net debt / op. profit
3.2
4.25
-3.66
1.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.6
-84.7
-101.51
-89.48
Employee costs
-1.28
-2.51
-1.37
-1.78
Other costs
-2.83
-3.81
-3.06
-2.32
Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.