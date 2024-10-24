iifl-logo-icon 1
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

590.95
(2.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

93.25

-39.52

14.1

17.46

Op profit growth

35.49

-190.83

-206.35

10.95

EBIT growth

35.99

-163.08

-245.46

8.1

Net profit growth

425.55

-112.51

-321.78

-11.76

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.28

8.95

-5.96

6.39

EBIT margin

5.15

7.33

-7.02

5.51

Net profit margin

3.11

1.14

-5.54

2.85

RoCE

18.91

14.89

-25.33

18.78

RoNW

11.85

3.1

-15.99

5.84

RoA

2.85

0.58

-4.99

2.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

90.8

17.28

-138.1

62.23

Dividend per share

2

0

0

18.5

Cash EPS

56.95

-14

-169.53

39.39

Book value per share

234.14

148.87

129.72

301.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.4

5.79

-0.43

5.27

P/CEPS

2.24

-7.14

-0.35

8.33

P/B

0.63

0.92

0.66

1.22

EV/EBIDTA

3.87

4.75

-4.21

4.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

29.71

Tax payout

-26.79

-81.76

-31.05

-37.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1.9

2.63

8.32

14.63

Inventory days

51.01

56.5

35.31

44.82

Creditor days

-26.39

-38.03

-30.8

-39.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.42

-4.38

6.31

-5.58

Net debt / equity

2.5

3.85

4.2

0.88

Net debt / op. profit

3.2

4.25

-3.66

1.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.6

-84.7

-101.51

-89.48

Employee costs

-1.28

-2.51

-1.37

-1.78

Other costs

-2.83

-3.81

-3.06

-2.32

C P C L : related Articles

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

24 Oct 2024|10:52 AM

Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.

Read More
Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

26 Jul 2024|01:42 PM

CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

