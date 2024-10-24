Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
148.91
148.91
148.91
148.91
Preference Capital
500
500
500
605.76
Reserves
8,444.05
6,132.05
2,641.32
1,275.66
Net Worth
9,092.96
6,780.96
3,290.23
2,030.33
Minority Interest
Debt
2,285.9
3,759.6
8,738.33
8,561.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
887.92
843.85
563.09
103.52
Total Liabilities
12,266.78
11,384.41
12,591.65
10,695.05
Fixed Assets
7,716.09
7,967.98
8,176.18
8,692.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.95
11.95
11.94
11.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
73.61
79.27
0
0
Networking Capital
4,370.88
3,316.57
4,391.53
1,985.68
Inventories
7,874.39
6,016.69
7,575.45
4,548.96
Inventory Days
63.74
73.97
Sundry Debtors
461.55
298.67
252.32
199.98
Debtor Days
2.12
3.25
Other Current Assets
1,988.56
1,581.16
1,298.92
620.14
Sundry Creditors
-4,476.75
-3,271.3
-3,563.34
-2,316.44
Creditor Days
29.98
37.67
Other Current Liabilities
-1,476.87
-1,308.65
-1,171.82
-1,066.96
Cash
94.25
8.64
12
4.83
Total Assets
12,266.78
11,384.41
12,591.65
10,695.05
Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
