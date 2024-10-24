iifl-logo-icon 1
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

601.6
(-1.72%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

148.91

148.91

148.91

148.91

Preference Capital

500

500

500

605.76

Reserves

8,444.05

6,132.05

2,641.32

1,275.66

Net Worth

9,092.96

6,780.96

3,290.23

2,030.33

Minority Interest

Debt

2,285.9

3,759.6

8,738.33

8,561.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

887.92

843.85

563.09

103.52

Total Liabilities

12,266.78

11,384.41

12,591.65

10,695.05

Fixed Assets

7,716.09

7,967.98

8,176.18

8,692.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.95

11.95

11.94

11.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

73.61

79.27

0

0

Networking Capital

4,370.88

3,316.57

4,391.53

1,985.68

Inventories

7,874.39

6,016.69

7,575.45

4,548.96

Inventory Days

63.74

73.97

Sundry Debtors

461.55

298.67

252.32

199.98

Debtor Days

2.12

3.25

Other Current Assets

1,988.56

1,581.16

1,298.92

620.14

Sundry Creditors

-4,476.75

-3,271.3

-3,563.34

-2,316.44

Creditor Days

29.98

37.67

Other Current Liabilities

-1,476.87

-1,308.65

-1,171.82

-1,066.96

Cash

94.25

8.64

12

4.83

Total Assets

12,266.78

11,384.41

12,591.65

10,695.05

C P C L : related Articles

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss
24 Oct 2024|10:52 AM

Chennai Petroleum Shares Plunge After ₹633 Crore Q2 Loss

24 Oct 2024|10:52 AM

Revenue declined 29% quarter-on-quarter, falling to ₹12,086 Crore, down from ₹17,095 Crore in the previous quarter.

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%
26 Jul 2024|01:42 PM

Chennai Petroleum Q1 Net Profit Falls 38% YoY, Revenue Dips 3.5%

26 Jul 2024|01:42 PM

CPCL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, with its headquarters in Chennai, India.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

